Riot Games unveils Wild Rift SEA Icon Series

Riot Games Southeast Asia has revealed the first tournament for League of Legends: Wild Rift in the region. The Wild Rift SEA Icon Series will “be an important foundational step” to establish the esports scene for the MOBA game in the region.

Currently, details have only been revealed about the preseason for the Icon Series. The preseason will be a five-weekend long affair with separate tournaments in seven countries—the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Taiwan, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore. It will begin on Feb. 26.

“The Southeast Asia Icon Series is our first step to grow League of Legends: Wild Rift into a regional esport worthy of our players’ passion and skills,” says Chris Tran, head of esports for Riot Games Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. “We hope that teams and fans alike will enjoy this tailored experience of high-stakes Wild Rift competition.”

Riot is partnering with several regional esports partners to bring the Wild Rift Icon Series. These are Cyber Games Arena, ESL Asia, Mineski, One Up, Eliphant, and VNG.

Preseason

Schedule

Vietnam: Feb. 26 to 28

Feb. 26 to 28 Malaysia: March 6 and 7

March 6 and 7 Taiwan: March 11 and 14

March 11 and 14 Thailand: March 13 and 14

March 13 and 14 The Philippines: March 20 and 21

March 20 and 21 Indonesia: March 19 to 21

March 19 to 21 Singapore: March 26 to 28

Image via Riot

Teams

Some teams from each region have received a direct invite to the event.

Indonesia: Alter Ego and Onic.

Alter Ego and Onic. Malaysia: Berjaya Dragons and TODAK.

Berjaya Dragons and TODAK. Philippines: Bren Esports, RRQ PH, and Team Secret.

Bren Esports, RRQ PH, and Team Secret. Singapore: The Alliance.

The Alliance. Taiwan: Flash Wolves, ONE Team, and TXO.

Flash Wolves, ONE Team, and TXO. Thailand: King of Gamers Club.

King of Gamers Club. Vietnam: V Gaming, Saigon Phantom, and SBTC Esports.

Riot has said that it will be announcing the full list of teams and information on where to watch the Wild Rift SEA Icon Series at a later date.

Summer Season

After the preseason, the Wild Rift Icon Series: Summer Season will happen. It will be an eight-week long tournament and will be open-for-all teams in the seven regions.

The best teams from each region will advance to “pan-regional tournaments” to compete for the title of the first regional champions.