The top 16 teams from here will make it to the finals of the $150,000 tournament.

The league stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) North America season one is happening from March 23 to April 11.

Twenty teams from across the continent battle across three weeks to decide the 16 teams that will advance to the finals. Each week has been divided into two: The weekdays’ play and the Super Weekend.

The weekdays’ play will happen on Tuesday and Wednesday of each week. The top 16 teams from here will play in the Super Weekend of that week, which takes place on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The scores of the weekdays’ play will get reset every week. The Super Weekend rankings, however, will decide the 16 teams to make it to the finals of the PMPL North America. The finals will take place from April 16 to 18.

Here are the overall standings and the scoreboard per match for the Super Weekends of the PMPL North America season one. The scores are being updated daily.

Overall Standings

Here are the overall standings after 15 matches.

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Scoreboard per match

Week one

Sunday, March 28 (Day three)

Match five – Erangel

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Match four – Miramar

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Match three – Sanhok

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Match two – Miramar

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Match one – Erangel

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Saturday, March 27 (Day two)

Match five – Erangel

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Match four – Miramar

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Match three – Sanhok

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Match two – Miramar

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Match one – Erangel

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Friday, March 26 (Day one)

Match five – Erangel

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Match four – Miramar

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Match three – Sanhok

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Match two – Miramar

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Match one – Erangel

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

