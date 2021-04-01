The league stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) North America season one is happening from March 23 to April 11.
Twenty teams from across the continent battle across three weeks to decide the 16 teams that will advance to the finals. Each week has been divided into two: The weekdays’ play and the Super Weekend.
The weekdays’ play will happen on Tuesday and Wednesday of each week. The top 16 teams from here will play in the Super Weekend of that week, which takes place on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
The scores of the weekdays’ play will get reset every week. The Super Weekend rankings, however, will decide the 16 teams to make it to the finals of the PMPL North America. The finals will take place from April 16 to 18.
Here are the overall standings and the scoreboard per match for the Super Weekends of the PMPL North America season one. The scores are being updated daily.
Overall Standings
Here are the overall standings after 15 matches.
Scoreboard per match
Week one
Sunday, March 28 (Day three)
Match five – Erangel
Match four – Miramar
Match three – Sanhok
Match two – Miramar
Match one – Erangel
Saturday, March 27 (Day two)
Match five – Erangel
Match four – Miramar
Match three – Sanhok
Match two – Miramar
Match one – Erangel
Friday, March 26 (Day one)
Match five – Erangel
Match four – Miramar
Match three – Sanhok
Match two – Miramar
Match one – Erangel
