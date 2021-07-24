Sixteen teams from across North America, South America, Europe, and Africa are competing in the PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) West 2021 from July 22 to 25. It has a charity prize pool of $1.5 million that is powered by Gamers Without Borders and will be donated to different charities to aid efforts in bringing vaccines to underdeveloped regions.

The teams will play 20 matches across the four days in Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok. You can tune into the competition on PUBG Mobile Esports’ YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels from 9:30am CT.

Here are the overall standings and the scoreboard per match of the PMWI West 2021. The scores are being updated daily.

Overall Standings

Here are the overall standings after 10 matches.

Scoreboard per match

July 23 (Day two)

Match five: Erangel

Match four: Miramar

Match three: Erangel

Match two: Sanhok

Match one: Erangel

July 22 (Day one)

Match five: Erangel

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Match four: Miramar

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Match three: Erangel

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Match two: Sanhok

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Match one: Erangel

