The teams will play 12 matches to decide the champion.

The PUBG Mobile Star Challenge (PMSC) Ramadan Edition 2021 is happening from April 29 to May 1. Sixteen teams from the Middle East are competing for the title of champions and a share of the $100,000 prize pool.

The teams will play 12 matches across three days on Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok. Fans can tune into the competition on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.

Here are the results of the PMSC 2021. The results are being updated live.

Overall Standings

Here are the overall standings after four matches.

Screengrab via Tencent

Scoreboard per match

Day one (April 29)

Match four – Erangel

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Match three – Miramar

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Match two – Sanhok

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Match one – Erangel

Screengrab via Tencent