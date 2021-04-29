How to watch the PMSC Arabia 2021: Format, teams, and more

Sixteen teams from across the Middle East will be competing for a share of the $100,000 prize pool in the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2021. The tournament will take place from April 29 to May 1.
Tencent is hosting the tournament to mark the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. It will also feature a live performance by Saudi-based hip hop artist Abubakar Al Jilany, popularly known as Lil Eazy.
Here’s everything you need to know about the PMSC Arabia 2021.
Format
- The teams will play four matches per day for a total of 12 matches in the competition.
- The matches will take place on Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok.
Teams
The 16 teams invited to the competition are as follows:
- Rico Infinity Team
- Arab GSG
- Yalla Esports
- Frag Gunz Esports
- Road To Glory
- Nasr Esports
- Zombies Esports
- Alpha Legends
- Raaf Esports
- Sudoor Esports
- Fate Esports
- Falcons Esports
- Galaxy Racer
- IKURD Esports
- Team Kout
- The Snipers
Stream
All matches will be livestreamed on PUBG Mobile Esports’ YouTube channel.
Schedule
Day one (April 29)
- Live performance by Lil Eazy – 2:50pm CT
- Match one: Erangel – 3pm CT
- Match two: Sanhok – 3:45pm CT
- Match three: Miramar – 4:30pm CT
- Match four: Erangel – 5:20pm CT
Day two (April 30)
- Showmatch on Sanhok – 3pm CT
- Match one: Erangel – 3:35pm CT
- Match two: Sanhok – 4:20pm CT
- Match three: Miramar – 5:10pm CT
- Match four: Erangel – 5:55pm CT
Day three (May 1)
- An exhibition match featuring Egyptian comedian Mohamed Henedy and PUBG Mobile content creator TARBOUN – 3pm CT
- Match one: Erangel – 3:35pm CT
- Match two: Sanhok – 4:20pm CT
- Match three: Miramar – 5:10pm CT
- Match four: Erangel – 5:55pm CT