How to watch the PMSC Arabia 2021: Format, teams, and more

Sixteen teams from across the Middle East will be competing for a share of the $100,000 prize pool in the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2021. The tournament will take place from April 29 to May 1.

Tencent is hosting the tournament to mark the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. It will also feature a live performance by Saudi-based hip hop artist Abubakar Al Jilany, popularly known as Lil Eazy.

Here’s everything you need to know about the PMSC Arabia 2021.

Format

The teams will play four matches per day for a total of 12 matches in the competition.

The matches will take place on Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok.

Teams

The 16 teams invited to the competition are as follows:

Rico Infinity Team

Arab GSG

Yalla Esports

Frag Gunz Esports

Road To Glory

Nasr Esports

Zombies Esports

Alpha Legends

Raaf Esports

Sudoor Esports

Fate Esports

Falcons Esports

Galaxy Racer

IKURD Esports

Team Kout

The Snipers

Stream

All matches will be livestreamed on PUBG Mobile Esports’ YouTube channel.

Schedule

Day one (April 29)

Live performance by Lil Eazy – 2:50pm CT

Match one: Erangel – 3pm CT

Match two: Sanhok – 3:45pm CT

Match three: Miramar – 4:30pm CT

Match four: Erangel – 5:20pm CT

Day two (April 30)

Showmatch on Sanhok – 3pm CT

Match one: Erangel – 3:35pm CT

Match two: Sanhok – 4:20pm CT

Match three: Miramar – 5:10pm CT

Match four: Erangel – 5:55pm CT

Day three (May 1)