Here are the Pokémon UNITE version 1.3.1.1 patch notes

Pokémon UNITE finally has its next big update.

TiMi Studio adds the newest playable Pokémon Tsareena and prepares to release not only another playable Pokémon, with Dragonite set to launch on Dec. 20, but also host the game’s next big event—Holiday Festivities.

In this specific patch, version 1.3.1.1, the developers have reworked major parts of the Ranked Mode progression system, added alterations that will be live until the Holiday Festivities event ends, and also a lot of changes that will affect multiple Pokémon on the roster.

For the first time, multiple level requirements have been updated, meaning certain moves and evolutions will now occur earlier than they would have prior to this update. This was done to try and further balance the game’s roster, giving Pokémon that may have struggled in certain areas of the game, like Gardevoir, Garchomp, and Mamoswine a real chance at rising in usage by lowering their evolution requirements.

Outside of those level changes, only Lucario, Greedent, Zeraora, and Talonflame received significant changes, though Remoat Stadium as a whole received some significant updates as well. Here are the full version 1.3.1.1 patch notes for UNITE:

General

Added Tsareena

New items added to the shop

Master Rank increase and decrease rates altered

Progression Points will now protect progression stars too

Balance Adjustments