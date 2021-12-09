Here are the Pokémon UNITE version 1.3.1.1 patch notes

Pokémon UNITE finally has its next big update.
TiMi Studio adds the newest playable Pokémon Tsareena and prepares to release not only another playable Pokémon, with Dragonite set to launch on Dec. 20, but also host the game’s next big event—Holiday Festivities.
In this specific patch, version 1.3.1.1, the developers have reworked major parts of the Ranked Mode progression system, added alterations that will be live until the Holiday Festivities event ends, and also a lot of changes that will affect multiple Pokémon on the roster.
For the first time, multiple level requirements have been updated, meaning certain moves and evolutions will now occur earlier than they would have prior to this update. This was done to try and further balance the game’s roster, giving Pokémon that may have struggled in certain areas of the game, like Gardevoir, Garchomp, and Mamoswine a real chance at rising in usage by lowering their evolution requirements.
Outside of those level changes, only Lucario, Greedent, Zeraora, and Talonflame received significant changes, though Remoat Stadium as a whole received some significant updates as well. Here are the full version 1.3.1.1 patch notes for UNITE:
General
- Added Tsareena
- New items added to the shop
- Master Rank increase and decrease rates altered
- Progression Points will now protect progression stars too
Balance Adjustments
- Greninja
- Boosted Attack, Water Shuriken, and Waterburst Shuriken bug fixed that affected opposing Pokémon’s movement speed
- Double Team damage decreased
- Water Shuriken cooldown altered
- Lucario
- Damage reduced for all charge points
- Steadfast Ability stats decreased
- Greedent
- Cover cooldown increased
- Zeraora
- Discharge damage reduced and Shield effect weakened
- Spark controls while leaping adjusted
- Wild Charge general bug fixes
- Plasma Gale damage decreased
- Talonflame
- Aerial Ace cooldown decreased
- Fly effects on user weakened
- Snorlax
- Flail effect duration increased and level learned updated from six to five
- Flail+ learned at level 11 instead of 12
- Heavy Slam level learned updated from six to five
- Heavy Slam+ learned at level 11 instead of 12
- Block level learned updated from eight to seven
- Block+ learned at level 13 instead of 14
- Yawn level learned updated from eight to seven
- Yawn+ learned at level 13 instead of 14
- Power Nap learned at level nine instead of 10
- Gardevoir
- Ralts evolves at level five instead of six
- Kirlia evolves at level nine instead of 10
- Psyshock level learned updated from six to five
- Psyshock+ learned at level 11 instead of 12
- Future Sight level learned updated from six to five
- Future Sight+ learned at level 11 instead of 12
- Psychic level learned updated from eight to seven
- Psychic+ learned at level 13 instead of 14
- Moonblast level learned updated from eight to seven
- Moonblast+ learned at level 13 instead of 14
- Fairy Singularity learned at level nine instead of 10
- Garchomp
- Gible evolves at level five instead of six
- Gabite evolves at level nine instead of 10
- Dig level learned updated from six to five
- Dig+ learned at level 11 instead of 12
- Dragon Rush level learned updated from six to five
- Dragon Rush+ learned at level 11 instead of 12
- Earthquake level learned updated from eight to seven
- Earthquake+ learned at level 13 instead of 14
- Dragon Claw level learned updated from eight to seven
- Dragon Claw+ learned at level 13 instead of 14
- Livid Outrage learned at level nine instead of 10
- Mamoswine
- Swinub evolves at level five instead of six
- Piloswine evolves at level nine instead of 10
- Icicle Crash level learned updated from six to five
- Icicle Crash+ learned at level 11 instead of 12
- Ice Fang level learned updated from six to five
- Ice Fang+ learned at level 11 instead of 12
- High Horsepower level learned updated from eight to seven
- High Horsepower+ learned at level 13 instead of 14
- Earthquake level learned updated from eight to seven
- Earthquake+ learned at level 13 instead of 14
- Mammoth Mash learned at level nine instead of 10
- Eldegoss
- Boosted Attack bug fixed that affected opposing Pokémon’s movement speed
- Gengar
- Phantom Ambush bug fixed for sneaking effect
- Cramorant
- Boosted Attack bug fixed
- Blastoise
- Boosted Attack bug fixed
- Sylveon
- Pixilate bug fixed
- Fairy Frolic bug fixed
- Wigglytuff
- Pound bug fixed
- Stages (General)
- HP recovered from scoring goals reduced
- Remoat Stadium
- Aeos Energy dropped from a KO’d Pokémon reduced
- Sitrus Berries now disappear after five minutes
- Middle Goal recovery and Shield effect strengthened
- Base Goal recovery and Shield effect strengthened