Here are the PMCO Fall Split Global Finals scores and standings

A new world champion is ready to be crowned at the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split Global Finals. The tournament is being played at the Putra World Trade Center in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Sixteen teams from around the world will be participating to earn a share of the $500,000 prize pool.

The final standings will be determined by a team’s position and the number of kills in each game. A chicken dinner grants 20 placement points while a last-place finish will give just one point. Each kill also awards one point. Teams will be more hungry for a chicken dinner in each game this time since the winner of each round will get an additional $5,000, according to Liquipedia.

Here are the scoreboards for each match of the PMCO Fall Split Global Finals and the overall placements after each match.

Overall standings after match 2/16

Image via Tencent

Scoreboard per match

Match two (Miramar)

Screengrab via Tencent

Match one (Sanhok)