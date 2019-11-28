How to watch the PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split Global Finals 2019

The PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) 2019 will conclude this weekend with the Fall Split Global Finals. The tournament will be held at the Putra World Trade Centre from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1.

Sixteen teams from around the world will be locking horns for the $500,000 prize pool. Here is everything you need to know about the event.

Format

The games will be played from a third-person perspective.

Sixteen matches will take place across the three days to decide the final rankings.

Teams

Cloud9 (North America)

Team Unique (Europe)

Entity Gaming (South Asia)

Team Soul (South Asia)

Kurd Squad (MENA)

Team Queso (South America)

EGC KR Black (Korea)

ARG Wistaria (Japan)

Unicorn Gaming (Wildcard region)

RRQ Atena (Southeast Asia)

ILLUMINATE (Southeast Asia)

Yoodo Gank (Malaysia)

Top Esports (China)

Mega Conqueror (Southeast Asia)

Bigetron (Southeast Asia)

Orange Esports CG (Southeast Asia)

Prize pool

The tournament will have a prize pool of $500,000, with the winning team receiving $150,000. This time, the winning team of each match will be given $5,000 as well, according to Liquipedia.

Stream

All games will be streamed on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel and the PUBG Mobile Twitch channel. It will be casted in Russian, German, Turkish, Malaysian, English, Hindi, Thai, Arabic, Portuguese, Vietnamese, and Indonesian.

The stream will begin at 12:30am CT.