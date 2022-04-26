The CoD: Mobile season four content update is expected to begin rolling out shortly. The update is bringing a lot of new content which includes maps, modes, balance changes, and more.

Season four is called Wild Dogs and will officially begin on April 27 at 7pm CT. The season has a desert-theme to it, which is reflected in its battle pass rewards and new content. Here are the patch notes for CoD: Mobile’s season four.

Multiplayer

New maps

Satellite The Black Ops Cold War map is coming to mobile.

Khandar Hideout The Modern Warfare map is joining CoD: Mobile too.



New mode: Ground War

This will be a 12-vs-12 mode with several control points that teams have to capture and hold.

Players will also be to drive vehicles in this mode.

Battle royale

Sandstorm

Sandstorms have been added to the BR mode in CoD: Mobile’s season four. Wherever a sandstorm approaches, desert crates and special treasures will spawn in it.

Players have to be wary when entering the sandstorm, though, as a tornado may carry them away.

Undead Siege

Reward adjustment The probability of some production in the undead siege mode has been increased.



New weapons

Koshka The Koshka is a slow-firing bolt-action sniper rifle with a large lethal area and extremely high accuracy. It will be unlockable at tier 21 of the Battle Pass.

Kali Sticks This melee weapon is held in both hands and can be continuously swung at a faster speed with a wider attack range.



New equipment: Contact Grenade

As the name suggests, this grenade explodes instantly on being in contact with any surface. It has a small blast radius.

Weapon Mastery adjustment

An adjustment has been made to Weapon Mastery in CoD: Mobile. Now, a weapon’s mastery will be capped at 5,000 points until the player advances to the Legendary ranking. They will begin to increase after a player achieves this ranking.

Balance adjustment

Multiplayer and battle royale

Perk: Disable adjustment

The Disable has been significantly nerfed. Activision has reduced the effective part of Disable on the rifle and kept the effect of the perk on the machine gun. On the sniper rifles and marksman rifles, the effective parts of Disable to the whole body have been increased. The impact of the perk on players‘ own speed has been reduced.

Effective Part Adjustment Assault rifle: Whole body to lower body Sniper and Marksman Rifle: Lower body to whole body

Effect Adjustment Movement Speed Debuff: Reduced ADS Movement Speed Debuff: Reduced



Others

Kilo 141 Damage multiplier to the head: Reduced Shooting range: Reduced

PDW-57 Shooting range: Adjusted ADS spread: Reduced Damage multiplier to the leg and hip: Increased

LMG Scope speed: Increased for S36, UL736, RPD, M4LMG, Chopper, Holger26, Hades and PKM

RPD Medium and long distance damage: Increased

Chicom Enhanced Default magazine capacity: Increased 39-Round magazine capacity: Increased 45-Round magazine capacity: Increased Mid-Range damage: Increased Damage multiplier to the head: Increased Damage multiplier to the upper arm: Increased

M21 EBR The damage multiplier to the upper chest and arms has been increased to ensure that the upper body can be killed with one shot at close range. The mid-range and lower body damage have been reduced. The requirements for control ability in the Battle Royale are improved. Shooting range: Adjusted Base damage: Adjusted Damage multiplier to the upper chest and arm: Increased

Shorty The Shorty’s projectile dispersion in the medium and short-range have been optimized to make it more stable when aiming accurately.

Thumper Weapon switching speed: Reduced Reload speed: Reduced Sprint-to-fire speed: Reduced



Battle royale