Here are the Battle Pass rewards in CoD: Mobile Season 4

The BP will bring a lot of rewards, including the Contact Grenade and Koshka sniper.

Call of Duty: Mobile’s season four, called Wild Dogs, is set to begin on April 27 at 7pm CT. Besides new maps, mode, and other features, the desert-themed season is bringing a new Battle Pass with exciting rewards.

There will be two variants of the Battle Pass: the free version and the Premium Pass, which costs 220 CP. The Premium Pass contains 50 tiers and offers better rewards at each tier. Players can advance through the tiers through Battle Pass XP, which can be earned by completing missions and playing multiplayer and battle royale games.

Here are the rewards in CoD: Mobile’s season four Battle Pass.

Free Battle Pass

Players can unlock two new features coming to CoD: Mobile in season four for free through the BP. The Contact Grenade and the Koshka sniper rifle will be available in Tiers 14 and 21, respectively.

Some other free rewards include Green Rust and Sand Trucks camo items.

Premium Pass

The Premium Pass has a lot of operators and blueprints for players to unlock. Besides these, other camos, emotes, and more will be available in the Pass.

Operators Farah – Desert Sentinel Ghost – Apparition Roze – Sand Dune

Roach Weapon Blueprints AS VAL – Heat Shield Swordfish – Arid Shroud QXR – Sandpike Koshka – Skiff Shot



A season in CoD: Mobile lasts for about a month, so players will have until the end of May to advance through all 50 tiers of the Battle Pass and unlock all of the rewards.