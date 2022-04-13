Call of Duty: Mobile’s season four is expected to arrive later this month and Activision has already started dropping teasers for it.

As usual, fans can expect a new map and several other features to arrive in the game with season four. A new battle pass will also be released containing new blueprints and operators. Here is everything we know about CoD: Mobile’s season four so far.

Release Date

CoD: Mobile’s season three will end on April 27 at 7pm CT. Based on past patterns, a new season should begin a day after this, which is April 28 at 7pm CT.

The content update for season four should be released around April 27, however.

New map – Khandar Hideout

The first teaser that Activision dropped for CoD: Mobile’s season four came in the form of a multiplayer map. Based on the image which was posted on the game’s social media handles, it looks like the Khandar Hideout from Modern Warfare is making its way to mobile devices. Khandar Hideout is a medium-sized map set in a desert city and has a three-lane layout.

New map – Satellite

Activision also teased another new map coming to CoD: Mobile in season four. It looks like the Satellite map from Black Ops Cold War will be added to mobile in the upcoming season. A small number of players were also able to play the map in a public test build last month.

The Satellite map will be an exciting addition to CoD: Mobile as it will be the first time players can drive vehicles on a multiplayer map. Being very large, there will be three kinds of vehicles available on it for quick rotations: an SUV with a mounted weapon, bikes, and a tank.

New weapon – Koshka

The third teaser for CoD: Mobile’s season four has revealed what looks like the Koshka sniper rifle. The weapon was also available in the public test build last month. Activision has said that the weapon will be available in the battle pass.

This article will be updated as more information about CoD: Mobile’s season four is released.