Here are the invited teams to the PUBG Mobile India Series 2020

The 16 teams invited to compete in the PUBG Mobile India Series were announced by Tencent yesterday. The company released two YouTube videos on the PUBG Mobile India channel to unveil the participating squads.

In the first reveal video, the following teams were invited:

Soul

Revenge Esports

Fnatic

Marcos Gaming

Orange Rock

Godlike

Megastars

Team IND

These were the invited teams in the second reveal video:

TSM-Entity

Team Insane

Celtz

UMumba Esports

SynerGE

Team Tamilas

Powerhouse

VSG Crawlers

It’s still unclear as to what stage of the PMIS these teams have been invited to. The official website of the tournament says that eight teams will be invited to the online qualifiers and the other eight squads will be invited to the quarterfinals. The reveal video for the invited teams doesn’t mention this, however.

The online qualifiers will be held on June 17 to 21, starting at 7:30am CT. Information regarding the eight invited teams that will play in this round will likely be revealed tomorrow.

The PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 features a prize pool of over $65,000. Teams from across the country will have to make their way through the qualifiers, quarterfinals, and semifinals to earn a spot in the grand finals. In the grand finals, the top 16 teams will compete across three days until a champion is crowned.