HAIL, Infinity, and TJB qualify for the PMPL SEA Championship through the play-ins

The play-ins of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Southeast Asia (SEA) Championship Spring 2022 took place yesterday with HAIL Esports, The Infinity, and TJB Esports placing in the top three to qualify for the main event.

Sixteen teams from across SEA played five matches across Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok for a shot at making it to the SEA Championship. HAIL, with a chicken dinner in the first match along with 38 kills, placed first with a total points haul of 67, ten clear of second-placed The Infinity. The battle for the other two spots was very close but The Infinity and underdogs TJB managed to grasp onto the podium finishes and move on to the main event.

Screengrab via Tencent

A surprise in the play-ins was the performance of Indonesia’s Bigetron RA. Coming into the event as one of the fan favorites, the team placed last after some devastating matches. The team had started the day on the right foot with a third-place finish but couldn’t manage to get above 10th in the remaining four games.

HAIL Esports, The Infinity, and TJB have now advanced to the PMPL SEA Championship Spring which will take place as a LAN event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The tournament will happen from June 10 to 12 with 16 teams and will be the first offline SEA Championship since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Here are the complete standings of the PMPL SEA Championship play-ins.