Ghost Gaming win PUBG Mobile Pro League North America Season One

The top five teams have made it to the PMPL Americas.

Ghost Gaming has won the inaugural season of the $150,000 PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) North America. With this win, they secure a slot at the PMPL Americas and $10,000.

Ghost had a tremendous season as they also placed first in the league stage. In the finals, the team managed to get four chicken dinners and 100 kills from 18 matches, the most of any team. This propelled them to the top of the rankings table with 207 points, 13 ahead of second-placed Knights.

Related: Results for the PUBG Mobile Pro League North America Season 1 Finals

The top five teams of the finals–Ghost Gaming, Knights, 19Esports, PassionFruit Esports, and Lazarus–have now qualified for the PMPL Americas. The PMPL Americas will be held from June 17 to 20 and will feature 16 teams from across North and South America.

Here are the overall standings of the PUBG Mobile Pro League North America season one finals: