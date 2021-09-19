Genesis Dogma and D’Xavier first two teams to qualify for the PMGC 2021

The first two teams to qualify for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 are here. Genesis Dogma and D’Xavier have booked their slots at the event with the completion of the Pro League (PMPL) in Indonesia and Vietnam today.

The PMGC 2021 will feature a prize pool of $6 million and will be split into the league stage and finals. The league will happen in November and December. Top teams from this section will advance to the finals in January 2022.

No more details about the Global Championship have been announced yet. James Yang, the director of PUBG Mobile global esports at Tencent Games, told Dot Esports in July that the company would try to organize the PMGC 2021 as an offline event, but there was “too much uncertainty” to guarantee anything at this point.

Genesis Dogma and D’Xavier qualified for the PMGC after getting the most points from the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) in their regions, which are Indonesia and Vietnam respectively.

Genesis Dogma accumulated 1012 points across the PMPL Indonesia’s third and fourth seasons, just 37 ahead of Bigetron RA to make it to the PMGC. D’Xavier, on the other hand, got 1204 points from the third and fourth seasons of the PMPL Vietnam.

The exact number of teams in the PMGC 2021 hasn’t been revealed yet. Last year, 24 teams competed in the Global Championship.