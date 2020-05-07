Former NiP CS:GO player Pyth has retired, moving to VALORANT

Riot Games’ upcoming first-person shooter has enticed another professional CS:GO player to compete in VALORANT.

Former Ninjas in Pyjamas player pyth, a 26-year-old Swedish CS:GO competitor who recently played at a semi-professional level for years, has revealed that he’ll be retiring from CS:GO and moving to VALORANT.

Pyth said he failed to acquire a team that could get him back on top in the professional scene and he wasn’t performing to his highest ability in CS:GO.

“These past years (after NiP) I’ve felt that I have never managed to get back to the level I once was on,” he said. “I never found a place where I felt I belonged and it has been hard to find the right groove with different projects. I have learned so much from all the mistakes but also taken with me the good stuff.”

Pyth was a part of the NiP roster that won IEM Oakland and DreamHack Masters Malmö in 2016. But after dwindling individual performances, pyth was removed from NiP following the conclusion of IEM Katowice 2017, where NiP earned a top-10 finish.

Considering pyth competed at the highest level of professional CS:GO, he shouldn’t have too much trouble finding an organization that’s willing to sign him and four other teammates. Riot already has plans to develop VALORANT’s esports scene using merit-based competition.

Pyth isn’t the only professional CS:GO player who’s moved on to VALORANT, however. Former Complexity players Shahzam and SicK have joined Sentinels alongside Sinatraa, formerly known as one of the best Overwatch players in North America.