Former LPL pro Uzi is launching an esports team and recruiting players in Wild Rift

The LPL champion is looking to conquer the mobile game as well.

Retired LPL champion Jian “Uzi” Zi-Hao is launching an esports organization baed in Shanghai, China called Ultra Fantastic Gaming (UFG).

Uzi and popular Chinese singer Fan Chengcheng are the co-founders of UFG. The mobile gaming division of this new org is recruiting for a team in League of Legends Mobile. In China, Riot’s mobile MOBA Wild Rift is called League Mobile. It’s expected to release later this year and will be published by Tencent.

Players have to meet certain requirements to be considered for the team. This includes proven proficiency in League Mobile or Kings of Glory, at least 16 years old, team awareness, and the ability to withstand stress. Interested candidates can email their resumes to the address mentioned in the official Weibo post.

UFG has promised to provide a professional training environment and coaching for the selected players. The minimum salary for them will be 6,000 Chinese Yuan (about $922) and has no higher cap.

It isn’t surprising to see Uzi and Chengcheng kick off their new esports organization with a team in League Mobile. The game may not have been released yet but some ambitious esports plans have already been revealed by TJ Sports, which conducts the LPL in the country.

There are three tracks leading to a professional esports league for the MOBA game in China. This includes the national competition, LPL track, and the influencer track. UFG’s League Mobile team will likely be looking to make it to the professional league through the national competition.

Uzi was a decorated League of Legends player and competed for Royal Never Give Up as their AD carry. In his eight-year career, he won three LPL splits, the Mid-Season Invitational, and the Asian Games. He also got two second-place finishes in Worlds during seasons three and four. With UFG, it seems that the League veteran is ready to start a new chapter following his retirement in June 2020 due to health concerns.