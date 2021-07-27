How to watch the first Wild Rift esports tournament in China: League Mobile Super Burning Warm-up Cup

League of Legends Mobile hasn’t been released in China yet, but the first esports competition for the MOBA title is here. The Super Burning Warm-up Cup will feature 16 LPL orgs fighting for their ranks in the LPL track from July 27 to 31.

The mobile version of Riot’s popular MOBA is called Wild Rift around the world, but it’s simply referred to as League of Legends Mobile in China. Tencent will be publishing the game in the Asian country.

The warm-up cup represents the inception of esports for the mobile game in China. The top four teams from here will join the LPL track in the first tier, sixth to 11th-placed teams will be in the second tier, while the 13th to 16th-placed teams will be in the third tier, according to Liquipedia. The LPL track will officially kick off in September with the teams fighting for a berth in the Wild Rift World Championship 2021 and five slots to the League Mobile professional league.

The competition was earlier supposed to begin on July 26 but was postponed by a day due to the In-fa typhoon in China. The official Weibo account for the game said that this was being done to ensure the safety of the players and staff.

Here is everything you need to know about the League Mobile Warm-up Cup.

Format

The warm-up will be played in two stages, the Swiss Bracket and then the round robin, according to Liquipedia.

The teams will compete in a swiss bracket against teams with the same win-loss results. Each match will be the best-of-three games.

The top six teams will advance to the round robin. Here, they will be divided into two groups of three teams each. Matches will be best-of-one.

Teams

All orgs currently competing in the LPL (except Suning) will participate in the warm-up cup with a new roster for League Mobile.

BiliBili Gaming

Edward Gaming

FunPlus Phoenix

Invictus Gaming

JD Gaming

LGD Gaming

LNG Esports

Oh My God

Rare Atom

Rogue Warriors

Royal Never Give Up

Team WE

ThunderTalk Gaming

Top Esports

Ultra Prime

Victory Five

Stream

All matches will be livestreamed on the League of Legends Mobile Huya channel. It will begin at 3am CT on July 27.