Everything to know about the PMSC World Cup 2019

With $300,000 up for grabs, 32 of the world’s best teams will try to become world champions at 2019 PUBG Mobile Star Challenge (PMSC) World Cup.

Held at the Riyadh Front in Saudi Arabia from Dec. 12 to 14, the tournament was originally revealed more than a month ago, but details are just now arriving.

Of the 32 teams, 16 will come from the Middle-East and North Africa (MENA) region, while the other 16 are international teams. Fourteen teams from the MENA region will receive direct invites and the other two will make their way through the qualifiers, according to Liquipedia. All international teams will likely receive direct invites.

The 32 teams will be divided into two groups.Group A will only contain MENA teams while Group B will have teams from around the globe. The group stages will be held on Dec. 12 and 13, and the top eight teams from each group will make their way to the finals on Dec. 14.

The finals will have five matches to decide the final rankings. Here is the sequence of those matches.

Round one: Erangel

Round two: Vikendi

Round three: Miramar

Round four: Sanhok

Round five: Erangel

So far, the following teams have received invites to the PMSC World Cup 2019, according to Liquipedia.

MENA region

Divine Vendetta

The Snipers

ME Assassains

46 LOOT

International teams