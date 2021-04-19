DRS Gaming win PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia season 3

The top nine teams have made it to the South Asia Championship.

Nepali squad DRS Gaming have been crowned the champions of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia season three.

The South Asia finals, which took place from April 15 to 18, went down to the last match to decide the champions. After match 23, DRS Gaming and league stage winners Z3US Esports were sitting at 261 points each. A second-place finish in the penultimate game, however, pushed DRS to the top of the rankings table.

DRS put up a consistent performance across the 24 matches in the finals. They got four chicken dinners, the most by any team in the event, 158 placement points, and 115 kills. Second-placed Z3US, on the other hand, played more aggressively. They got 129 placement points but accumulated a staggering 142 kills. In the end, it was just a two-point differential that decided the champions.

The top nine teams have now made it to the PMPL South Asia Championship Finals, which will happen from May 14 to 16.

Besides this, the top two teams (DRS and Z3US) will also be representing South Asia in the Peacekeeper Elite Invitational Asia (PEI) 2021. It has a prize pool of three million Chinese Yuan (about $460,000) and will happen later this month. Sixteen teams from across Asia will battle in the invitational. It will be played on Peacekeeper Elite (also known as Game for Peace), which is the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile.

Here are the overall standings of the PMPL South Asia season three finals.