DrDisrespect harshly criticizes the shotguns in Apex Legends

Popular streamer Guy “DrDisrespect” Beahm was looking to get another victory under his belt during a trios match in Apex Legends yesterday. But after his elimination, the two-time had some harsh words for the game’s shotguns.

DrDisrespect began to approach a house on the new map that was released in season three. The two-time swung into action by using Pathfinder’s Grappling Hook ability with his trusty Peacekeeper shotgun. The Doc’s slick movement got him into a scuffle on a rooftop, which he lost after his shotgun dealt only 12 damage.

After his elimination, Doc reacted to his damage output. “Twelve, twelve, twelve, and it’s a headshot from about seven feet away, I don’t fucking get this game,” Doc said. “Season three, are you kidding me?”

DocRage Clip of DrDisrespect Playing Apex Legends – Clipped by gitmaze

In the clip, Doc can be seen shooting an enemy that has legendary body armor on his character because there was yellow text beside the player. This means that the helmet will reduce damage by 50 percent and the body shield will absorb damage by 100. Since there were no changes to the Peacekeeper shotgun in the latest season three patch, the Doc may have just been unlucky in this situation.

Screengrab via Twitch.tv/DrDisRespect

Although DrDisrespect may not be happy with Apex’s shotguns in season three, Respawn Entertainment has introduced several new features, such as Crypto and the World’s Edge map. But the additions don’t stop there because upcoming Halloween events have been leaked.