You can use Pathfinder’s Grappling Hook on the train to get a speed boost on Apex Legends’ new map

The new Apex Legends map, World’s Edge, has been fully integrated into season three. And players are already finding ways to traverse the field with ease by using Pathfinder’s Grappling Hook ability.

If you’re able to lock in Pathfinder, head to the train that goes across the majority of the map if you want to zip around World’s Edge. Make sure you’re running parallel to the ongoing train, but don’t jump onto the moving vehicle. Use the Grappling Hook by aiming at the train and holding the key down. You’ll fly across the map because it uses the momentum of the grapple to carry you forward.

This trick seems to be relatively difficult to pull off efficiently, however. Due to the speed of the train, it’ll occasionally disconnect the grapple instead of latching on, so it may take a couple of tries to get it right.

Yes you can Slingshot of the Train and get a massive speedboost from it.

This results in a useful speed boost that players can use when running from enemies, catching up with teammates, or traversing the map. The boost lasts around six seconds after the player hits the ground.

Pathfinder is one of the best legends in the game due to his abilities. He can easily zipline to places that may seem impossible to reach for a normal ground-based legend. His Grappling Hook ability accounts for momentum, which allows for quick and easy movement.

This new trick could be useful in a competitive setting since slick movement is an integral part of the game. But it needs to be used wisely since other Pathfinders will have the same idea due to its effectiveness.