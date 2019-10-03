More spooky Halloween skins leaked for Apex Legends

As Halloween approaches, Apex Legends is about to get a whole lot spookier.

Data miner That1MiningGuy leaked renders of unreleased skins he believes will be revealed with the Halloween-themed event. The data miner tweeted his findings yesterday, revealing skins for Lifeline, Octane, Wraith, Wattson, and a weapon charm.

Here are all of the new cosmetics leaked by That1MiningGuy.

Lifeline

That1MiningGuy on Twitter Alternate BG for her

Wattson

That1MiningGuy on Twitter Wattson has one too

Octane

That1MiningGuy on Twitter Octane was wrong. Missed a texture

Wraith

Weapon charm

That1MiningGuy on Twitter This cute little shit.

The data miner previously revealed skins for the battle royale’s newest legend, Crypto. The skin fashions him as a blood-sucking, yet well-dressed, vampire. Caustic seems to also be getting a skin, ditching his stoicism for a green wig and a clown outfit. Bloodhound will enter the Monster Mash as well, with a pumpkin-headed scarecrow costume that’s sure to scare away any undesirable birds.

That1MiningGuy on Twitter Halloween Skins

A new game mode may also make an appearance for the event, featuring a time-warped version of Apex games taking place in an abandoned Kings Canyon at night. Players will fight each other as usual, except they’ll be reborn as the Shadow Squad after they die, giving them increased mobility and melee attacks. The last 10 legends alive team up to take out the Shadow Squad before they’re beaten to death.

Respawn hasn’t revealed a timeframe for the Halloween event yet. But since it’s October, Apex fans will likely get to jump into the horrifying content soon.