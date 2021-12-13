Dragonite will officially release for Pokémon UNITE on Dec. 19

TiMi Studio accidentally listed the wrong launch date for Dragonite in Pokémon UNITE, but we now have a confirmed release time.

After originally listing the newest playable Pokémon for arrival on Nov. 19 at 6pm CT, the developers have officially updated the post with the correct date.

Attention Trainers! Dragonite was mistakenly listed as releasing on 11/19. As a correction, Dragonite's release will be 12/19 at 4:00pm PT. https://t.co/neWLZk7O6g — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) December 13, 2021

Now, Dragonite will launch on Dec. 19 at 6pm CT, adding in another All-Rounder to the game. This will keep TiMi’s current timeline of releasing a new Pokémon every two weeks, with Dragonite following Tsareena and Decidueye.

It’s a good sign that the developers have slowly been opening up communication with their player base, providing exact times for updates and new content drops. Dragonite may also be the earliest Pokémon release for the game yet, dropping at 6pm CT instead of the 7pm and 2am CT time slots we have gotten in the past.

From what we can see, Dragonite will have several moves that will boost its own stats, such as Dragon Dance, along with moves that have physical drawbacks like Outrage and Hyper Beam. In the trailer, there are moments where Dragonite looks like it’s stunned due to using these moves, which matches their in-game drawbacks from the main series.

Additionally, Dragonite’s Unite Move seems like it will be useful for a Pokémon roaming the map since it will allow for quick travel across great distances, lending itself to arriving at teamfights just in the nick of time.

None of this information changes much for players, though. Dragonite was already going to launch several days after the Winter Festivities event, which will go live on Dec. 15. You’ll be able to grab Dragonite’s Unite License for 10,000 Aeos Coins or 575 Aeos Gems—based on the prices for similar Pokémon already available in the game.