Cloud9 leaves PUBG Mobile scene

Cloud9 will no longer be competing in PUBG Mobile, the organization announced last night. C9 has released its entire roster and will be stepping away from the mobile battle royale game.

C9’s roster featured Terron “Perkisas” Nguyen, Tybald “UnEeVen” Mallet, Jack “Beowulf” Schultz, and Benjamin “Pyrrha” LeafMeeker. All four players are now free agents.

Today we are officially stepping away from PUBGM and we want to thank @UnEeVeN, @beowulf_ios, @pyrrhameep, & @itsPerkisas for their hard work during their time at C9.



Thank you and we wish you all the best in your careers! 💙 pic.twitter.com/6easMgtgx5 — Cloud9 (@Cloud9) October 29, 2020

C9 had an eventful run in PUBG Mobile, a scene it entered in 2018. This includes a first-place finish at the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) North America fall split in 2019. The org didn’t come in first place at any other tournament, though.

Related: Top four teams from PMPL Americas, EMEA League will qualify for PUBG Mobile Global Championship

But the squad did get top-four finishes at the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge World Cup 2019 and the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Americas season one. In the western division of the World League (PMWL), which was held last August, the North American team managed to finish in fourth place as well.

In the recently concluded season two of the PMPL Americas, C9 faltered and came in fifth place. This effectively put them out of all official tournaments for the rest of 2020. Only the top four teams from the PMPL Americas advanced to the Global Championship (PMGC) season zero, which has a $2 million prize pool.