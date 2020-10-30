Top four teams from PMPL Americas, EMEA League will qualify for PUBG Mobile Global Championship

As many speculated, the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) season zero will not be a 20-team event.
A Tencent spokesperson told Dot Esports the top four teams from the PMPL Americas and the EMEA League will qualify for the PMGC. Previously, Tencent had revealed that only three teams from each of these regions would make it to the Global Championship.
Therefore, the fourth-placed teams in the PMPL Americas Finals and the EMEA League Finals, Alpha7 Esports and Konina Power, have also qualified for the PMGC.
With this confirmation, 21 slots at the PMGC have been locked in. So far, the confirmed teams are as follows. This information has been collected from PUBG Mobile’s social media handles and Liquipedia.
Directly Invited: Two teams
- Bigetron RA (Winners of the PMWL East)
- Futbolist (Winners of the PMWL West)
PMPL Americas: Four teams
- Loops Esports
- The Unnamed
- Execute
- Alpha7 Esports
EMEA League: Four teams
- Natus Vincere
- Klas Game Esports
- Godsent
- Konina Power
PMPL Southeast Asia: Four teams
- Aerowolf LIMAX
- Secret Jin
- RRQ Athena
- POWER888 KPS
PMPL South Asia: Two teams
The league is currently ongoing.
- TBD
- TBD
PMPL Chinese Taipei: One team
The finals for the PMPL Chinese Taipei will be held from Nov. 6 to 8, which will decide the region’s representative at the PMGC.
- TBA
PUBG Mobile Japan Street Challenge: One team
- ArCRESTART
PUBG Mobile Japan League: One team
- Blue Bees
This makes it a total of 21 teams. The PMGC will most likely not be a 21-team event, however. Most regional PMPLs have a 24-team format. The PMGC will probably follow a similar format. It remains to be seen from which region Tencent fills in the remaining three slots.
The first-ever PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) will begin in late November. Teams from around the world will be competing for a share of the $2 million prize pool and the title of world champions.