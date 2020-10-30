Top four teams from PMPL Americas, EMEA League will qualify for PUBG Mobile Global Championship

As many speculated, the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) season zero will not be a 20-team event.

A Tencent spokesperson told Dot Esports the top four teams from the PMPL Americas and the EMEA League will qualify for the PMGC. Previously, Tencent had revealed that only three teams from each of these regions would make it to the Global Championship.

Therefore, the fourth-placed teams in the PMPL Americas Finals and the EMEA League Finals, Alpha7 Esports and Konina Power, have also qualified for the PMGC.

With this confirmation, 21 slots at the PMGC have been locked in. So far, the confirmed teams are as follows. This information has been collected from PUBG Mobile’s social media handles and Liquipedia.

Directly Invited: Two teams

Bigetron RA (Winners of the PMWL East)

Futbolist (Winners of the PMWL West)

PMPL Americas: Four teams

Loops Esports

The Unnamed

Execute

Alpha7 Esports

EMEA League: Four teams

Natus Vincere

Klas Game Esports

Godsent

Konina Power

PMPL Southeast Asia: Four teams

Aerowolf LIMAX

Secret Jin

RRQ Athena

POWER888 KPS

PMPL South Asia: Two teams

The league is currently ongoing.

TBD

TBD

PMPL Chinese Taipei: One team

The finals for the PMPL Chinese Taipei will be held from Nov. 6 to 8, which will decide the region’s representative at the PMGC.

TBA

PUBG Mobile Japan Street Challenge: One team

ArCRESTART

PUBG Mobile Japan League: One team

Blue Bees

This makes it a total of 21 teams. The PMGC will most likely not be a 21-team event, however. Most regional PMPLs have a 24-team format. The PMGC will probably follow a similar format. It remains to be seen from which region Tencent fills in the remaining three slots.

The first-ever PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) will begin in late November. Teams from around the world will be competing for a share of the $2 million prize pool and the title of world champions.