Call of Duty: Mobile upcoming features release date unveiled

Activision has revealed a roadmap for the release of upcoming features to Call of Duty: Mobile. The season seven update for the game dropped yesterday.

The update brought a lot of interesting features to the game including new modes, maps, weapons, and more. Some of these, however, have still not been released in the game.

The releases for these will be as follows:

Gulag map: Late June

Radiated Sector Event: Mid-June

Attack of the Undead mode: Mid-June

Gunfight mode: Late June

Cluster Strike scorestreak: Early June

Battle Royale class Smoker: Early July

Other additions in the season seven update are already live. This includes a massive expansion to the battle royale map with as many as seven new locations added. The map has also received vending machines and a ballroom. Tanks are the newest vehicles in the game which will arrive through an airdrop on the battle royale map.

A new CoD: Mobile exclusive multiplayer map, Tunisia has been released as well. It’s a large map in an urban setting that was playable in a beta release of the game in early 2019. It has now finally been added to the global version.

Two new weapons, Man-O-War and QQ9 have can be played in the game.