Here are the Call of Duty: Mobile season 7 patch notes

Call of Duty: Mobile’s season seven update was released today.

The season, titled “Radioactive Agent,” has brought a lot of new features to the game, including a new game mode, maps, vehicle, class, weapons, and more.

Here are the Call of Duty: Mobile season seven update patch notes.

New maps

Tunisia

It’s a Call of Duty: Mobile exclusive map.

Players can play Search and Destroy, Domination, and the Attack of the Undead modes on this map.

Gulag

The fan-favorite map from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is now available on mobile.

Only the one-vs-one duel and gunfight mode can be played on this small map.

New game mode: Attack of the Undead

All players begin the match as survivors while one player is randomly selected to be the undead. The undead respawn on being shot down while survivors turn into the undead on being killed.

The game mode is available in Tunisia, Standoff, Summit, Raid, and Crash.

New Weapons

QQ9 SMG: this submachine gun is effective at close to medium range. It is fully automatic with high accuracy.

Chopper LMG: this light machine gun is effective at medium to long-range. It is also fully automatic with a high rate of fire.

New training mode

A new training mode has been added to the game.

Players can test out all weapons by firing at dummy targets.

Battle Royale mode additions

The battle royale map has received a major expansion with several new locations being added. These are Black Market, Downtown, Sanitarium, Ski Town, Frigid Wetlands, Harbor, and Heat.

A new battle royale class called Smoke Bomber has been added. The class’ passive reveals enemies inside the smoke and increases the player’s movement speed on being attacked. The active skill throws a smoke grenade which releases multiple smoke grenades.

A new vehicle, Tank, has been added. It will be available on the battlefield through an airdrop during the mid to late game.

The man-O-War assault rifle and the DLQ33 sniper rifle can now be found on the battle royale map.

A new legendary weapon has also dropped with the update. Tempest paralyzes the enemy by firing a bolt of explosive lightning.

Tactical flashlight, dead silence suppressor, and the iron hand stock are the newest attachments in the game.

Battle pass

The season seven battle pass will be available on June 12. There will be two variants of the battle pass: a paid premium version and a free version.

New rewards in the Premium Battle Pass are as follows:

Ghost – Hazmat and Krueger – Alchemist (epic soldiers)

QQ9 – Flood (epic weapon)

The premium battle pass will reward new “Barricade” themed weapons.

The new free battle pass rewards are:

QQ9 submachine gun

Cluster Strike scorestreak: it causes continuous missile strikes on a designated location

A new layout for the battle pass has also been added. It has become easier to see information regarding the rewards in the battle pass.

Ranked mode

Defeating higher-ranked players will grant extra rank scores in the multiplayer mode.

Matchmaking in the multiplayer mode has been improved based on players’ performance.

Score earning rules for the battle royale ranked mode has also been improved.

The multiplayer rank user-interface has also been optimized.

This season’s ranked mode rewards are: