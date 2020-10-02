Call of Duty: Mobile turns celebrates one-year anniversary

Call of Duty arrived on mobile devices on Oct. 1, 2019, meaning it has been a year since its release.

The game combined elements from across the Call of Duty franchise. Activision has also been giving monthly content updates with new maps and modes. In 12 months, around 20 modes and maps have rotated in and out of CoD: Mobile.

The biggest update came to the game in season nine when the Gunsmith system was introduced. This allowed players to make complex customizations to their weapons and completely revamped weapon usability in the game.

CoD: Mobile is also making its way to the lucrative Chinese market, a year after its global release. The game has already been approved by China’s gaming regulator and will conduct a test on Android on Oct. 20, according to Senior Analyst at Niko Partners, Daniel Ahmed. Over 46 million people have reportedly pre-registered for the game in the country.

To celebrate the game’s first anniversary, Activision has promised a major update with season 11 which will arrive in mid-October. The company hasn’t revealed anything that is coming with this new season. Activision also said that there will be no public test build for this update to keep its content a secret.

Recently, Activision opened voting asking players for their favorite modes and maps in the game. The modes and maps with the most votes will drop into the game earlier this month. With season 10 ending on Oct. 14, fans will not have to wait long to find out everything coming to the game to celebrate one year of existence.