Call of Duty: Mobile season 10 is named The Hunt

Call of Duty: Mobile’s season 10 is called The Hunt, Activision revealed today. The season will be bringing two new maps, an operator skill, battle royale class, and a mode.

The new maps are Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Terminal and Pine. While Terminal is a large map, Pine is very small. Only the one-vs-one and two-vs-two Gunfight modes will be playable on this.

The new mode is the Headquarters mode. In this mode, players have to capture the Headquarters and defend it for 50 seconds to earn points. There is a catch, however. The players of the team which captured the Headquarters won’t respawn for 50 seconds.

Related: Headquarters mode to arrive in Call of Duty: Mobile season 10

Hacker is the new battle royale class coming to Call of Duty: Mobile. The Ice Pick device, as part of the class, blocks the minimaps and gadgets of all enemies within a specific radius. The Hard-Wired ability doesn’t let the player’s radar be detected by nearby enemies.

The new operator skill is the Equalizer, which are dual-wielded machine guns with built-in suppressors. They do devastating damage at close range.

The 10th season will begin after season nine ends on Sept. 8. Just like previous seasons, it will also bring a new battle pass and events. It will last for about a month. All of the features coming to season 10 won’t likely be available at the beginning of the season. Activision usually releases them in a phased manner throughout the season.