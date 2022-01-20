CadiaN’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS:GO

Play like Danish in-game leader.

Photo via PGL

Heroic couldn’t achieve what they did in CS:GO in 2021, if Casper “CadiaN” Møller wasn’t there to lead them.

The Dane led his team to the triumph at ESL Pro League Season 13, where his bizarre and admirable 1v4 clutch won the final round against Gambit.

In the past few months, CadiaN not only provided his squad with crucial rounds won across the most important tournaments, but also with wise strategy and leadership. The 26-year-old is the in-game leader for Heroic, a team that have constantly made it to the top four of many key events throughout 2021.

Here’s CadiaN’s full list of video, mouse, crosshair, and viewmodel settings.

Monitor Settings

CadiaN currently plays on a BenQ ZOWIE XL2540, a 24.5-inch esports screen that’s hugely popular amongst a lot of CS:GO players.

Resolution1280×960
Texture Quality4:3
Scaling ModeStretched
HZ240
BENQ XL2546K

Mouse Settings

CadiaN’s current mouse of choice is the Logitech G Pro Wireless, one of the most popular wireless gaming mice since its launch a few years ago.

DPI400
Sensitivity2.30
eDPI920
Raw InputOn
Hz1000
Zoom Sensitivity1.00
Windows Sensitivity6
Mouse AccelerationOff
Logitech G PRO X Superlight

Video Settings

Color ModeComputer Monitor
Brightness100 percent
Display ModeFullscreen
Global Shadow QualityLow
Model/Texture DetailLow
Texture StreamingDisabled
Effect DetailLow
Shader DetailLow
Boost Player ContrastEnabled
Multicore RenderingEnabled
Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode4x MSAA
FXAA Anti-AliasingDisabled
Texture Filtering ModeAnisotropic 4x
Wait for Vertical SyncDisabled
Motion BlurDisabled
Triple-Monitor ModeDisabled
Use Uber ShadersEnabled
Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080

Crosshair Settings

Copy and paste the following text into your console and press enter to activate CadiaN’s crosshair settings. Here’s how to open the console in CS:GO.

  • cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 2; cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 2; cl_crosshaircolor_b 50; cl_crosshaircolor_g 250; cl_crosshaircolor_r 250; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -2; cl_crosshairsize 2.5; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairthickness 1.15;

Viewmodel

  • viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5; viewmodel_offset_y 0; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 3; cl_viewmodel_shift_left_amt 1.5; cl_viewmodel_shift_right_amt 0.75; viewmodel_recoil 0; cl_righthand 1;

CL_BOB

  • cl_bob_lower_amt 5; cl_bobamt_lat 0.33; cl_bobamt_vert 0.14; cl_bobcycle 0.98;
