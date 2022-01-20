CadiaN’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS:GO

Heroic couldn’t achieve what they did in CS:GO in 2021, if Casper “CadiaN” Møller wasn’t there to lead them.

The Dane led his team to the triumph at ESL Pro League Season 13, where his bizarre and admirable 1v4 clutch won the final round against Gambit.

In the past few months, CadiaN not only provided his squad with crucial rounds won across the most important tournaments, but also with wise strategy and leadership. The 26-year-old is the in-game leader for Heroic, a team that have constantly made it to the top four of many key events throughout 2021.

Here’s CadiaN’s full list of video, mouse, crosshair, and viewmodel settings.

Monitor Settings

CadiaN currently plays on a BenQ ZOWIE XL2540, a 24.5-inch esports screen that’s hugely popular amongst a lot of CS:GO players.

Resolution 1280×960 Texture Quality 4:3 Scaling Mode Stretched HZ 240 BENQ XL2546K

Mouse Settings

CadiaN’s current mouse of choice is the Logitech G Pro Wireless, one of the most popular wireless gaming mice since its launch a few years ago.

DPI 400 Sensitivity 2.30 eDPI 920 Raw Input On Hz 1000 Zoom Sensitivity 1.00 Windows Sensitivity 6 Mouse Acceleration Off Logitech G PRO X Superlight

Video Settings

Color Mode Computer Monitor Brightness 100 percent Display Mode Fullscreen Global Shadow Quality Low Model/Texture Detail Low Texture Streaming Disabled Effect Detail Low Shader Detail Low Boost Player Contrast Enabled Multicore Rendering Enabled Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode 4x MSAA FXAA Anti-Aliasing Disabled Texture Filtering Mode Anisotropic 4x Wait for Vertical Sync Disabled Motion Blur Disabled Triple-Monitor Mode Disabled Use Uber Shaders Enabled Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080

Crosshair Settings

Copy and paste the following text into your console and press enter to activate CadiaN’s crosshair settings. Here’s how to open the console in CS:GO.

cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 2; cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 2; cl_crosshaircolor_b 50; cl_crosshaircolor_g 250; cl_crosshaircolor_r 250; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -2; cl_crosshairsize 2.5; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairthickness 1.15;

Viewmodel

viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5; viewmodel_offset_y 0; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 3; cl_viewmodel_shift_left_amt 1.5; cl_viewmodel_shift_right_amt 0.75; viewmodel_recoil 0; cl_righthand 1;

CL_BOB