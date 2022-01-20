CadiaN’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS:GO

Heroic couldn’t achieve what they did in CS:GO in 2021, if Casper “CadiaN” Møller wasn’t there to lead them.
The Dane led his team to the triumph at ESL Pro League Season 13, where his bizarre and admirable 1v4 clutch won the final round against Gambit.
In the past few months, CadiaN not only provided his squad with crucial rounds won across the most important tournaments, but also with wise strategy and leadership. The 26-year-old is the in-game leader for Heroic, a team that have constantly made it to the top four of many key events throughout 2021.
Here’s CadiaN’s full list of video, mouse, crosshair, and viewmodel settings.
Monitor Settings
CadiaN currently plays on a BenQ ZOWIE XL2540, a 24.5-inch esports screen that’s hugely popular amongst a lot of CS:GO players.
|Resolution
|1280×960
|Texture Quality
|4:3
|Scaling Mode
|Stretched
|HZ
|240
Mouse Settings
CadiaN’s current mouse of choice is the Logitech G Pro Wireless, one of the most popular wireless gaming mice since its launch a few years ago.
|DPI
|400
|Sensitivity
|2.30
|eDPI
|920
|Raw Input
|On
|Hz
|1000
|Zoom Sensitivity
|1.00
|Windows Sensitivity
|6
|Mouse Acceleration
|Off
Video Settings
|Color Mode
|Computer Monitor
|Brightness
|100 percent
|Display Mode
|Fullscreen
|Global Shadow Quality
|Low
|Model/Texture Detail
|Low
|Texture Streaming
|Disabled
|Effect Detail
|Low
|Shader Detail
|Low
|Boost Player Contrast
|Enabled
|Multicore Rendering
|Enabled
|Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode
|4x MSAA
|FXAA Anti-Aliasing
|Disabled
|Texture Filtering Mode
|Anisotropic 4x
|Wait for Vertical Sync
|Disabled
|Motion Blur
|Disabled
|Triple-Monitor Mode
|Disabled
|Use Uber Shaders
|Enabled
Crosshair Settings
Copy and paste the following text into your console and press enter to activate CadiaN’s crosshair settings. Here’s how to open the console in CS:GO.
- cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 2; cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 2; cl_crosshaircolor_b 50; cl_crosshaircolor_g 250; cl_crosshaircolor_r 250; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -2; cl_crosshairsize 2.5; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairthickness 1.15;
Viewmodel
- viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5; viewmodel_offset_y 0; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 3; cl_viewmodel_shift_left_amt 1.5; cl_viewmodel_shift_right_amt 0.75; viewmodel_recoil 0; cl_righthand 1;
CL_BOB
- cl_bob_lower_amt 5; cl_bobamt_lat 0.33; cl_bobamt_vert 0.14; cl_bobcycle 0.98;