Bigetron Red Aliens place first in opening weekend of PMWL East season zero

Bigetron Red Aliens won the opening weekend of the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) season zero East which concluded today. The defending world champions will now proceed into the league stage as the first seeds.

Bigetron got three wins and one second-place finish in the eight seeding matches they played. The team also got 48 kills, the second most by any team in the opening weekend. With three chicken dinners, the team accumulated 136 points, 28 ahead of the second placed team, Orange Rock Esports.

Related: Scores and standings for the PMWL East opening weekend

Orange Rock Esports, which recently signed Fnatic’s Tanmay “Sc0utOP” Singh on loan, put up a consistent performance throughout both days of the opening weekend. The team managed only one chicken dinner but placed in the top five on four occasions.

The opening weekend standings will only be used to seed the teams ahead of the league play which will begin on July 14. Based on the results of the opening weekend, the teams will be divided into five groups of four teams each.

Here are the overall standings of the PMWL East season zero opening weekend:

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

With the standings now getting reset before the league play, several teams will be analyzing the mistakes that they made in the opening weekend to prepare for the next stage. The league stage will begin on July 14 at 7am CT.