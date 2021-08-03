Best tech deals for back to school

Be connected when you go back to school.

If you are a student searching for the best back-to-school tech deals, here’s your guide to the latest tech deals, including laptops, tablets, gaming desks, printers, headphones, and more.

There’s no better time to gear up to prepare for the first day of school than today. With these tech deals, you will save money and be ready to increase your productivity while making the most out of your free time.

Image by Neon Giant via Xbox.com

Specifications Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members gain access to more than 100 games on multiple platforms. The catalog includes popular releases like Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Forza Motorsport 7, Sea of Thieves, State of Decay 2, and more.

Image by Asus via Amazon

Specifications The Asus TUF Dash 15 is a powerful laptop. This Asus TUF laptop is loaded with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, a 512GB NVMe, Windows 10, and an Intel Core i7 processor.

Image by Atlantic via Amazon

Specifications The Atlantic Gaming Desk Pro comes with a phone slot, a cup holder, and a headphone hook. It is a wide gaming desk with a monitor stand, durable steel legs, and a curved front that provides close-up comfort.

Image by Microsoft via Best Buy

Specifications The Microsoft Surface Pro 7’s 128GB SSD is a high-quality tablet that ensures a responsive experience and long battery life. It comes with a detachable keyboard and Windows 10, making it a tablet and a laptop.

Image by Apple via Amazon

Specifications Compared to previous versions, the 2020 Apple iPad Air comes with better Apple Pencil support, faster networking, and more powerful audio. This is a lower-cost iPad option that snaps quality pictures.

Image by Corsair via Amazon

Specifications The Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless is a lightweight mouse with six fully programmable buttons. It has durable Omron switches, weighs only 99 grams, and is compatible with the Xbox One.

Image by CASECUBE via Amazon

Specifications The 2021 Casecube is a full HD webcam with dual noise-reducing microphones and a built-in ring light. It doesn’t require special drives and is compatible with most applications, such as Skype, Zoom, FaceTime, and others.

Image by Razer via Amazon

Specifications Razer’s Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds are water-resistant and last up to 15 hours on a full charge. They provide an immersive wireless experience for movies and gaming due to their low latency.

Image by HP via Amazon



Specifications The HP Envy 6055e All-in-One Wireless Color Printer has an optional HP+ system that makes your printer more productive. It can print two-sided documents and borderless photos.

Image by Yootech via Amazon

Specifications The Yootech Wireless Charger is compatible with the iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy, AirPods Pro, and other devices. Its exclusive technology provides temperature control and protection against surges.

Image by SteelSeries via Amazon

Specifications The SteelSeries Arctis Pro Gaming Headset’s premium, certified Hi-Res drivers have high-density neodymium magnets and 2.0 surround sound. It is built with luxurious polished steel and aluminum alloy for added durability.

