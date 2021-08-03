Best tech deals for back to school

Be connected when you go back to school.

back to school tech deals
Image by HP via Amazon

If you are a student searching for the best back-to-school tech deals, here’s your guide to the latest tech deals, including laptops, tablets, gaming desks, printers, headphones, and more. 

There’s no better time to gear up to prepare for the first day of school than today. With these tech deals, you will save money and be ready to increase your productivity while making the most out of your free time.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Image by Neon Giant via Xbox.com
Specifications
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members gain access to more than 100 games on multiple platforms. The catalog includes popular releases like Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Forza Motorsport 7, Sea of Thieves, State of Decay 2, and more.
Why We Recommend
  • Access to more than 100 games
  • Cheaper than buying games
  • Best deal for new members
Today’s Best Deals
93% Off Your First Month

ASUS TUF Dash 15

Image by Asus via Amazon
Specifications
The Asus TUF Dash 15 is a powerful laptop. This Asus TUF laptop is loaded with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, a 512GB NVMe, Windows 10, and an Intel Core i7 processor.
Why We Recommend
  • 15.6-inch LED Screen
  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti
  • 0.8-inch thickness and 4.4-pound weight
Today’s Best Deals
See on Amazon

Atlantic Gaming Original Gaming Desk Pro

Image by Atlantic via Amazon
Specifications
The Atlantic Gaming Desk Pro comes with a phone slot, a cup holder, and a headphone hook. It is a wide gaming desk with a monitor stand, durable steel legs, and a curved front that provides close-up comfort.
Why We Recommend
  • Curved front
  • Durable
  • Charging stands for phones and tablets
Today’s Best Deals
Save 18% Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Image by Microsoft via Best Buy
Specifications
The Microsoft Surface Pro 7’s 128GB SSD is a high-quality tablet that ensures a responsive experience and long battery life. It comes with a detachable keyboard and Windows 10, making it a tablet and a laptop.
Why We Recommend
  • 128GB SSD
  • Detachable keyboard
  • Windows 10
Today’s Best Deals
Save $260 Today on Best Buy

2020 Apple iPad Air

Image by Apple via Amazon
Specifications
Compared to previous versions, the 2020 Apple iPad Air comes with better Apple Pencil support, faster networking, and more powerful audio. This is a lower-cost iPad option that snaps quality pictures. 
Why We Recommend
  • Wide stereo audio
  • 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display
  • 12MP back camera
Today’s Best Deals
Save 10% on Amazon

Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless

Image by Corsair via Amazon
Specifications
The Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless is a lightweight mouse with six fully programmable buttons. It has durable Omron switches, weighs only 99 grams, and is compatible with the Xbox One.
Why We Recommend
  • Wireless
  • Lightweight
  • Compatible with Xbox One
Today’s Best Deals
See on Amazon

2021 CASECUBE FHD 1080P Webcam

Image by CASECUBE via Amazon
Specifications
The 2021 Casecube is a full HD webcam with dual noise-reducing microphones and a built-in ring light. It doesn’t require special drives and is compatible with most applications, such as Skype, Zoom, FaceTime, and others.
Why We Recommend
  • Full HD
  • Ring light
  • Dual noise-reducing microphones
Today’s Best Deals
18% Off Today on Amazon

Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds

Image by Razer via Amazon
Specifications
Razer’s Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds are water-resistant and last up to 15 hours on a full charge. They provide an immersive wireless experience for movies and gaming due to their low latency.
Why We Recommend
  • Water-resistant
  • Low latency
  • Silicone tips for comfort
Today’s Best Deals
50% Off Today on Amazon

HP ENVY 6055e All-in-One Wireless Color Printer

Image by HP via Amazon
Specifications
The HP Envy 6055e All-in-One Wireless Color Printer has an optional HP+ system that makes your printer more productive. It can print two-sided documents and borderless photos.
Why We Recommend
  • Prints borderless photos
  • Easy to setup
  • Wireless
Today’s Best Deals
See on Amazon

Yootech Wireless Charger

Image by Yootech via Amazon
Specifications
The Yootech Wireless Charger is compatible with the iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy, AirPods Pro, and other devices. Its exclusive technology provides temperature control and protection against surges.
Why We Recommend
  • Compatible with iPhone and Samsung Galaxy devices
  • Surge protection
  • Wireless
Today’s Best Deals
See on Amazon

SteelSeries Arctis Pro Gaming Headset

Image by SteelSeries via Amazon
Specifications
The SteelSeries Arctis Pro Gaming Headset’s premium, certified Hi-Res drivers have high-density neodymium magnets and 2.0 surround sound. It is built with luxurious polished steel and aluminum alloy for added durability.
Why We Recommend
  • Durable
  • USB ChatMix Dial
  • 2.0 surround sound
Today’s Best Deals
35% Off Today on Amazon

Back to school is quickly approaching, and if your budget is tight, Dot Esports has put together this list of back-to-school tech deals to help you save money. Whatever tech you are looking for, from earbuds to gaming desks, we’ve got you covered. 

More Dot Esports articles about tech deals.