Thanks to gaming laptops, people around the world spend hours gaming on the go. Gaming laptops exist to meet the needs of those who find themselves away from their PCs frequently. With a gaming laptop, PC gamers no longer need to worry about sacrificing high-end graphics, style, and convenience while away from their desks. Gaming laptops give you the freedom to play games wherever life takes you.

Below are the current best deals on gaming laptops, their specs, and why we recommend them.

Image by Razer via Amazon

Specifications The Razer Blade 15 has a 10th Generation Intel Core i7 processor and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti. It is remarkably durable for a 0.78-inch thin laptop.

Image by Asus via Amazon

Specifications The Asus TUF Gaming F17 has a 17.3-inch display, an AMD CPU, and durable MIL-STD-810H military standard construction. It comes with Windows 10, and its NVMe ensures quicker load times.

Image by HP via Amazon

Specifications The HP Pavilion Gaming 15-inch Micro-EDGE has a 9th generation i5 processor, a GeForce 1650, and 8GB DDR4-2400 SDRAM. It also comes with Windows 10 home, and its battery lasts up to eight hours.

Image by Asus via Amazon

Specifications The Asus TUF Dash 15 comes with a 512GB NVMe, Windows 10, and an Intel Core i7 processor. Its graphics card is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti.

Image by Lenovo via Amazon

Specifications The Lenovo Ideapad L340 has an FHD 15.6-inch IPS Display. It comes with an Intel Core i5-9300H processor, and its graphics card is the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650. It also comes with Windows 10.

Image by Dell via Amazon

Specifications The Dell Gaming G3 15 3500 has an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and it comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060. It also comes with Windows 10 and an anti-glare 15.6-inch FHD LED display.

Image by Acer via Amazon

Specifications The Acer Predator Triton 500 is thin and powerful. It has an i7-9750H processor, a GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU, and 16GB DDR4 RAM. It also comes with an RGB keyboard and a 512GB SSD.

Image by Lenovo via Amazon

Specifications The 2019 Lenovo Legion Y540 has 24GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB HDD, and a 512GB SSD. It comes with a GeForce GTX 1650 4GB and Windows 10 Home.

Image by Alienware via Amazon

Specifications The Alienware m15 R4 is a powerful laptop. It has one of the latest models of GPU, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070. It comes with a 1TB SSD, an Intel Core i7 processor, Windows 10, and 16GB DDR4 RAM.

With the variety of gaming laptops available on the market, it helps to know that you’re getting the best gaming laptop deals. With the deals we’ve covered here, we’re confident that you’ll be able to find the right laptop for you at a lower cost. If you’re looking for deals on laptops, Dot Esports has you covered.