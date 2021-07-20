Best gaming webcams and gaming cameras for streaming July 2021

Quality resolution, an enhanced microphone, and a user-friendly experience are a few features to look for in a webcam. Using a smartphone, laptop, or tablet won’t provide the quality a webcam can offer. And as technology goes, webcams are not expensive. Among our recommended gaming webcams and gaming cameras, the highest price is $169, and the lowest is $27.

The webcam/camera options we’ve chosen produce superior sound and image quality for a variety of purposes. Below are our best gaming webcams/camera deals we recommend for streaming and recording.

Logitech StreamCam

Image by Logitech via Amazon
The Logitech StreamCam delivers Full HD 1080p at 60fps, ensuring a superior image while streaming or video calling. This webcam has AI facial tracking autofocus and exposure, making it a complete package and solid investment for streamers.
  • Full HD 1080p at 60fps
  • Dual-camera mount
  • Smart autofocus
Logitech BRIO Ultra HD Webcam

Image by Logitech via Amazon
The Logitech Brio supports HDR capture, making the video quality more vivid than a standard 1080p webcam. Its 90-degree field of view captures as much or as little in the frame as needed. Logitech’s Brio webcam comes with noise-canceling technology.
  • 4K Ultra HD
  • 5x HD zoom
  • 90-degree field of view 
Logitech C505 HD Webcam

Image by Logitech via Amazon
The Logitech C505 comes with a 720p video and an omnidirectional mic, making conversations louder and clearer up to 10 feet away. Logitech’s C505 provides a wide range of mounting options and also provides a seven-foot USB cable.
  • Clear, natural audio
  • Extended USB options
  • 7-foot cable extends setup options
AVerMedia Live Streamer

Image by AVerMedia via Amazon
The swivel tripod design makes the AVerMedia Live Streamer webcam unique when compared to others. It has a built-in privacy shutter to ensure user privacy. The video recording provides exceptional details and vibrant colors, enhancing the overall streaming experience for viewers.
  • 360-degree swivel design
  • Plug-and-play USB webcam
  • Exclusive camera effects and filters 
Microsoft LifeCam HD-3000

Image by Microsoft via Amazon
The Microsoft LifeCam HD-3000 gives you a 720p HD resolution at 30fps and requires a hassle-free installation setup. This webcam is a budget-friendly option for most beginning streamers or bloggers.
  • Simple functionality
  • USB 2.0 compatibility
  • Budget-friendly
Angetube Streaming 1080P HD Webcam

Image by Angetube via Amazon
The Angetube Streaming Webcam comes with 1080p quality and H.264 compression encoding, delivering crisp video capture. It also has a beauty enhancement technology along with the autofocus feature.
  • Fast and accurate autofocus
  • Dual noise-canceling microphones
  • Exceptional video quality
Microsoft LifeCam Studio for Business

Image by Microsoft via Amazon
The Microsoft LifeCam Studio for Business is an excellent webcam with a 1080p resolution and a built-in high-fidelity microphone for detailed audio quality. This is a Skype-certified webcam, making it an ideal choice for people looking for a video calling and streaming camera.
  • 1080p HD widescreen sensor
  • High-precision optics
  • High-fidelity microphone
2021 CASECUBE FHD 1080P Webcam

Image by Casecube via Amazon
This webcam comes with an effortless plug-and-play design and a full HD 1080p resolution, along with a flexible tripod mount to help users place it anywhere they like. It also has a ring light with three-level brightness for enhanced image quality.
  • Ring light and flexible tripod 
  • Dual noise-reducing microphones
  • 1080p webcam with pan an tilt 
With the variety of gaming webcams and cameras available on the market, it helps to know that you're getting the best gaming webcam and camera deals. With the deals we've covered here, we're confident that you'll be able to find the right gaming webcams or gaming camera for you.