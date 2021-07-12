Best gaming keyboard deals

There are two core types of switches: Mechanical and membrane. Mechanical keyboards are often the top choice for competitive gamers because their responsiveness and personalized feel make them a reliable weapon.

Mechanical keyboards have a long lifespan and provide a few other benefits. They are reliable and offer a first-class typing experience. Keyboards with mechanical switches are typically more expensive, louder, and heavier than their membrane counterparts, though.

Membrane keyboards are often made from layers of pliable material. These keyboards are almost silent and cost considerably less than mechanical keyboards. While membrane keyboards are more affordable than their mechanical siblings, they lack the variety and customization of mechanical alternatives.

The good news is that first-class gaming keyboards are available in every form and price range. Below are some of the best deals on quality gaming keyboards.

Image by Razer via Amazon

Specifications The Razer Huntsman is faster than most mechanical keyboards because of its “cutting-edge” optical switches. The Huntsman is portable, compact, and versatile. It cost a little more than the rest on our list, but the Huntsman is a great choice for serious gamers.

Image by Razer via Amazon

Specifications The Razer BlackWidow V3 offers a small, but capable, selection of mechanical switches. It has no weaknesses and performs well on all levels. It is compact and versatile.

Image by Corsair via Amazon

Specifications The Corsair K57 allows you to choose from 18 different lighting effects. It has ultra-fast wireless connectivity and is considered one of the best non-mechanical keyboards.

Best esports keyboards The rundown of our favorite mechanical keyboards for competitive gaming has something for every gamer out there. Logitech G513

Razer Huntsman Elite

ASUS ROG Strix Scope

Image by Logitech via Amazon

Specifications The Logitech G213 offers an outstanding color spectrum. This slim, RGB-enabled, full-size keyboard is made for gaming and productivity.

Small form factor gaming keyboards

Image by Logitech via Amazon

Specifications The Logitech G Pro may be small in size, but it provides a big performance. Built for esports competition, the G Pro is fast, precise, reliable, comfortable, and ultra-portable. It has per-key lighting and programmable lighting.

Image by HUO JI via Amazon

Specifications The Z-88 offers 98 backlit RGB modes. This keyboard is known for its responsiveness and durability. Despite the Z-88’s small size, it does not sacrifice performance.

Under $30

Image by Redragon via Amazon

Specifications An Amazon Choice for PC gaming keyboards, the Redragon K552 is small, compact, and durable. It includes professional features such as metal construction, Outemu switches, and rainbow backlighting.

Image by Cooler Master via Amazon

Specifications The Cooler Master MI730 is a tenkeyless gaming keyboard that saves space and is perfect for someone on the go. This Cooler Master keyboard provides outstanding comfort for those who game day and night.

Under $50 Budget

Image by Razer via Amazon