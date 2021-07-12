Best gaming keyboard deals

Click-clack for less.

and
There are two core types of switches: Mechanical and membrane. Mechanical keyboards are often the top choice for competitive gamers because their responsiveness and personalized feel make them a reliable weapon.

Mechanical keyboards have a long lifespan and provide a few other benefits. They are reliable and offer a first-class typing experience. Keyboards with mechanical switches are typically more expensive, louder, and heavier than their membrane counterparts, though.

Membrane keyboards are often made from layers of pliable material. These keyboards are almost silent and cost considerably less than mechanical keyboards. While membrane keyboards are more affordable than their mechanical siblings, they lack the variety and customization of mechanical alternatives.

The good news is that first-class gaming keyboards are available in every form and price range. Below are some of the best deals on quality gaming keyboards.

Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Optical Gaming Keyboard

The Razer Huntsman is faster than most mechanical keyboards because of its “cutting-edge” optical switches. The Huntsman is portable, compact, and versatile. It cost a little more than the rest on our list, but the Huntsman is a great choice for serious gamers.
  • Portable and compact
  • Razer Linear Optical switch technology
  • Oil-resistant double-shot PBT Keycaps
Razer BlackWidow V3 Tenkeyless TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

The Razer BlackWidow V3 offers a small, but capable, selection of mechanical switches. It has no weaknesses and performs well on all levels. It is compact and versatile.
  • Supports Razer Chroma
  • Supports up to 80 million clicks
  • Fully programmable
CORSAIR K57 RGB Wireless Gaming Keyboard

The Corsair K57 allows you to choose from 18 different lighting effects. It has ultra-fast wireless connectivity and is considered one of the best non-mechanical keyboards.
  • Reliable wireless connectivity
  •  Dynamic RGB lighting control
  •  Comfy palm rest 
Best esports keyboards

The rundown of our favorite mechanical keyboards for competitive gaming has something for every gamer out there.

Logitech G213 Prodigy Membrane Gaming Keyboard

The Logitech G213 offers an outstanding color spectrum. This slim, RGB-enabled, full-size keyboard is made for gaming and productivity.
  • Durable build
  • Anti-ghosting
  • Dedicated media controls
Small form factor gaming keyboards

Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

The Logitech G Pro may be small in size, but it provides a big performance. Built for esports competition, the G Pro is fast, precise, reliable, comfortable, and ultra-portable. It has per-key lighting and programmable lighting.
  • Built for competitive play
  • Per-key lighting
  • Ultra-portable compact tenkeyless design
HUO JI E-Yooso Z-88 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

The Z-88 offers 98 backlit RGB modes. This keyboard is known for its responsiveness and durability. Despite the Z-88’s small size, it does not sacrifice performance.
  • Saves desk space
  • Hot-swappable switches
  • Anti-ghosting
Under $30

The Redragon K552 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard RGB LED Rainbow Backlit Wired Keyboard

An Amazon Choice for PC gaming keyboards, the Redragon K552 is small, compact, and durable. It includes professional features such as metal construction, Outemu switches, and rainbow backlighting.
  • Dust proof mechanical switches 
  • Rainbow backlighting
  • Best-selling budget keyboard
Cooler Master MK730 Tenkeyless Gaming Mechanical

The Cooler Master MI730 is a tenkeyless gaming keyboard that saves space and is perfect for someone on the go. This Cooler Master keyboard provides outstanding comfort for those who game day and night.
  • Compact and portable
  • Removable magnetic wrist rest
  • Detachable braided USB Type-C
Under $50 Budget

Razer Cynosa Membrane Gaming Keyboard

The Razer Cynosa is a solid gaming keyboard. You can customize the keyboard any way you choose. Razer’s membrane option is comfortable and quiet. For under $50, this is an excellent bargain.
  • Spill-resistant design
  • Budget full-size keyboard
  • Razer Chroma RGB
