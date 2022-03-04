Here are the best iPad cases with stylus holders on the market today, with reasons why you might want to choose one over the other.

For professional or aspiring writers, artists, programmers, 3D designers – or even casual users – having access to a stylus for an accurate, smudge-free experience is essential for daily iPad use. It’s important to have an iPad case that provides organization and efficiency. Here are some stylish, effective iPad cases with stylus holders on the market today so you can pick the one that best fits your need.

Fintie Case

Image via Fintie

Specifications For 7th through 9th generation iPad users, the Fintie case represents an attractive budget friendly option that functions in a no-nonsense manner. Of course, it comes with a stylus holder alongside its other nifty features such as multiple viewing angle stop markers, auto wake / sleep functionality, and storage on the back.

ZtotopCase Leather Case

Image via ZtotopCase

Specifications This leather iPad Case by ZtotopCase is a great alternative to the first case on this list, featuring unique features and a high-quality, durable material. The ZtotopCase is fully leather, trading the professional sleek look for a comfortable home-book aesthetic. It features standard stop marks for multiple viewing angles, a stylus holder, and storage in the back. As a bonus, this product comes with a large variance in coloring schemes at checkout.

Logitech Combo Touch

Image via Logitech

Specifications For professionals or students who want an iPad case that doesn’t call too much attention to itself, the Logitech Combo Touch is the perfect option. This high end iPad case sports a design that actually adds additional function to the iPad, such as a detachable keyboard, accurate “click anywhere” trackpad, back lighting, and iPadOS shortcut keys. This is a case that acts as a superb peripheral for an already powerful tool.

CaseBot Magnetic Stand Case

Image via Casebot

Specifications If you’re looking for a budget friendly iPad case that opts to protect your iPad over adding functionality, then the CaseBot Magnetic Case by Fintie is the product for you. This case is exclusively designed for the iPad Air 4 and features PU leather magnetic construction with a kickstand, stylus holder, and shock protection for accidental drops.

Targus VersaVu Classic Case

Image via Targus

Specifications For a mid ranged item that combines functionality, aesthetics, and protection all into one product, the VersaVu case by Targus makes an argument for one of the most versatile cases around. It features a 360-rotation cuff for easy switching between landscape and portrait viewing with the kickstand deployed. It also offers users shock protection and a multitude of colors to choose from.

MoKo Case

Image via MoKo

Specifications The last item on this list is a budget friendly iPad case that’s compatible with 7th through 9th generation iPads. This case by MoKo offers users a flexible, simple PU leather design in a multitude of colors. With auto wake / sleep functionality, a soft microfiber lining, and a magnetic for convenient viewing, this case is simple, yet effective for the average user. Of course, it also boasts a stylus holder to boot.

