Best Held Items in Pokémon UNITE

Pokémon UNITE is a strange MOBA in that it doesn’t include item building or deep progression paths during the match. Only moves and certain Pokémon change during the game, while every item is selected before a game even begins.

The developers at TiMi Studio likely made this decision to differentiate UNITE from other titles in the same genre, while also using it as a way to eliminate one element of progression that could potentially mess with the fast-paced tempo the game strives to keep.

All the planning is done ahead of time or on the Pokémon selection menu right as a match begins, which means the decisions are being made based on your Pokémon of choice and your teammate’s choices. This isn’t a bad thing, but it does lead to certain items being utilized more purely because they work well with a Pokémon rather than the fact that they might be useful in certain matchups.

Related: All Held, Battle Items in Pokémon UNITE and how to get them

You can usually find what items work best with each Pokémon by simply reading their descriptions, but that doesn’t tell the whole story. You will need to know each Pokémon’s strengths and weaknesses when picking the three Held Items to equip ahead of a match, but here are some of the better options that you can consider safe bets in most instances.

Best Held Items

Float Stone

Increases movement speed by 10 percent when the Pokémon is not in combat Attack + 24, Movement Speed + 120



Even if your Pokémon of choice isn’t utilizing the Attach boost, the Float Stone can also boost a player’s movement speed. This makes it great for any roaming build, regardless of role.

Shell Bell

When the Pokémon hits with a move, it recovers a minimum of 45 HP. The higher the Pokémon’s Sp. Atk, the more HP it recovers Sp. Atk + 24, Move Cooldown – 4.5 percent



In the same vein as the Float Stone, a Shell Bell can be used in any build thanks to its health regen ability. The Move Cooldown perk is fantastic for every Pokémon in the game, and if you can dish out enough damage, you will be much harder to kill even as a physical attacker with that constant healing.

Rocky Helmet

When the Pokémon receives a certain amount of damage, damage is dealt to nearby opposing Pokémon equal to three percent of those Pokémon’s max HP HP + 240, Defense + 42



Once you pull away from the Float Stone and Shell Bell, every Held Item starts to become more useful for Pokémon that play certain roles or play a certain style.

Any bulky Pokémon or player that plans to be in the thick of every fight can use the Rocky Helmet to great effect. Any damage a Pokémon takes that is over a certain threshold will deal damage back to their opponent, which is great when all you need is a little chip damage to put them in range of a teammate or your own combos.

Muscle Band

When basic attacks hit, the damage is increased by one percent of the opponent’s opposing HP Attack + 15, Basic Attack Speed +7.5 percent



If you are playing a physical attacker, you should almost always have a Muscle Band equipped. It gives great buffs to the Attack stat and increases Basic Attack speed, which will let you deal even more damage while your bigger moves are on cooldown.

Wise Glasses

Increases Sp. Atk by three Sp. Atk + 39



This is the exact opposite of the Muscle Band, meaning Special Attack-oriented Pokémon will want to use the Wise Glasses. They don’t offer another perk, but the huge boost to Special Attack makes up for it.

Leftovers

When the Pokémon is not in combat, it recovers one percent of its max HP every second HP + 240, Recovery + 9



If you don’t really know what items to equip, the Leftovers are a good default option because they provide passive healing outside of combat. In a game that only has one Pokémon dedicated to being a healer, this can help sustain you if you are playing a tight lane.

Aeos Cookie/Score Shield/Attack Weight

Each of these items does something different, like increase your Pokémon’s max HP or provide yourself a shield while scoring a goal. However, the one thing they have in common is that they revolve around scoring goals and prioritizing them in your gameplan.

If you think you want to try and put as many points on the board as possible, these are some solid options. Otherwise, you can pick one of the more general Held Items that provide similar boosts without the scoring benefit.

All images via The Pokémon Company.