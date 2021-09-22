How to get Item Enhancers and Super Item Enhancers in Pokemon UNITE

Pokémon UNITE is finally here for mobile users, and there’s a variety of new additions to mix up the gameplay, new rewards to be earned, and more.

One of the most important items for players who want to succeed in Pokémon UNITE is Item Enhancers. These are used to upgrade held items, which have become exceedingly more important for players at the highest level.

There’s a stronger version of Item Enhancers. Super Item Enhancers will max out held items’ levels. There are several ways to get these items in-game. Here is everything you need to know about collecting Item Enhancers in Pokémon UNITE.

How to get Item Enhancers in Pokémon UNITE

Screengrab via The Pokemon Company

Pokémon UNITE offers Item Enhancers for sale in the Aeos Emporium for a price of ten Aeos Tickets each. Alternatively, players can purchase them with Aeos Gems with a single Gem for each Enhancer.

You can also earn Item Enhancers by leveling up your trainer, completing events and missions in-game. The Battle Pass also provides a way to score a number of Item Enhancers during your progress.

There is a set of recently introduced special missions that reward Item Enhancers, so make sure you don’t miss the opportunity to pick these up. You can check these out and claim your rewards in the events tab.

How to get Super Item Enhancers in Pokémon UNITE

Super Item Enhancers can right now only be acquired through the missions in the Super Held Item Enhancement event.

You can earn one of these for reaching trainer level 10, then again at level 12 and 14. There is no further information on how to acquire any more of these powerful upgrade items.