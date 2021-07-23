All Held, Battle Items in Pokémon Unite and how to get them

They aren't as hard to grab as you think.

Pokémon UNITE
Pokémon Unite has a very unique approach to certain core mechanics that set the franchise’s first MOBA apart from other games in the same genre. 

While the Pokémon themselves have very standard move progression and scale up over time just like many popular MOBAs, Unite’s item system doesn’t actually factor into the evolving mechanics happening during each match. 

That isn’t to say items don’t play a key role in deciding how certain matchups and games can play out, because they often do impact gameplay a lot. Unite simply has players choose their items ahead of loading into the map, prompting them to edit their loadouts once they have selected a Pokémon to use. 

This applies to both types of items, Battle and Held Items, that are used in the game. 

Battle Items are multi-use tools that can give players temporary boosts to stats, add a versatile movement option, or simply provide a little healing when needed. On the other hand, Held Items are equippable and give each Pokémon different boosts or effects depending on which ones you are using. Each Pokémon can have three different Held Items equipped at once. 

There are different ways to unlock each item, so if you want to optimize your Pokémon’s builds, here is a full list of every item in the game and how you can obtain them. 

Battle Items

Players can unlock every Battle Item in the game simply by playing matches and raising their base Trainer Level. In total, there are eight different items to get in this category. 

ItemEffectCooldownUnlock 
PotionRestores some of your Pokémon’s HP30 secondsTrainer Level three
X AttackRaises your Pokémon’s Attack and Sp. Atk for a short time40 secondsTrainer Level seven
X Speed Raises your Pokémon’s Speed for a short time40 secondsTrainer Level eight
Fluffy TailStuns Pokémon in front of you for a short time and makes attacks do more damage on them25 secondsTrainer Level 10
Eject ButtonQuickly moves your Pokémon in the designated direction55 secondsTrainer Level 11
Slow SmokeCreates a cloud of smoke that greatly decreases the movement speed of opposing Pokémon for a short time40 secondsTrainer Level 13
Full HealRemoves all hindrances affecting your Pokémon and makes it immune to hindrances for a short time.40 secondsTrainer Level 14
Goal-GetterDoubles goal-scoring speed for a short while120 seconds Trainer Level 17

Held Items

Unlike Battle Items, the 16 Held Items can be obtained multiple ways. The main method and the fastest way to get the specific items you want is simply using in-game currency to buy it from the shop. 

However, if you don’t want to spend your currency on items or don’t have enough to get every item you want, you can also obtain them by grinding various challenges or the seasonal Battle Pass. 

The only item players will have at the start is Leftovers. If you purchase an item from the shop, they all cost 1,000 Aeos Coins or 625 Aeos Tickets. These can also be leveled up a total of 30 times to reach their full bonus total, which is listed below along with the other details. 

ItemEffectMax Bonuses
LeftoversWhen the Pokémon is not in combat, it recovers one percent of its max HP every secondHP + 240, Recovery + 9
Muscle BandWhen basic attacks hit, the damage is increased by one percent of the opponent’s opposing HPAttack + 15, Basic Attack Speed +7.5 percent
Scope LensIncreases the damage of basic attack critical hits. The higher the Pokémon’s Attack, the more the damage increasesCritical Hit Rate +6 percent, Critical Hit Damage +12 percent
Shell BellWhen the Pokémon hits with a move, it recovers a minimum of 45 HP. The higher the Pokémon’s Sp. Atk, the more HP it recoversSp. Atk + 24, Move Cooldown – 4.5 percent
Wise GlassesIncreases Sp. Atk by threeSp. Atk + 39
Focus BandWhen the Pokémon drops to low HP, then each second for three seconds, it recovers eight percent of the HP it had lostDef + 30, Sp. Def + 30
Energy AmplifierAfter the Pokémon uses its Unite Move, the damage the Pokémon deals is increased by seven percent for a short timeEnergy Accumulation +, Wait Time -21 percent
Float StoneIncreases movement speed by 10 percent when the Pokémon is not in combatAttack + 24, Movement Speed + 120
Buddy BarrierWhen the Pokémon uses its Unite Move, that Pokémon and the nearby ally Pokémon with the lowest HP are each granted a shield equal to 20 percent of their max HPHP + 600
Score ShieldWhile the Pokémon is attempting to score a goal, it is granted a shield equal to five percent of its max HP and its goals cannot be interrupted while it is shieldedHP + 240, Movement Speed + 150
Aeos CookieWhen the Pokémon scores a goal, its max HP increases by 100HP + 240
Attack WeightWhen the Pokémon scores a goal, its Attack increases by 6Attack + 18
Sp. Atk SpecsWhen the Pokémon scores a goal, its Sp. Atk increases by 8Sp. Atk + 24
Exp. ShareWhile the Pokémon has the fewest Exp. Points on its team, it gains 2 Ex. Points per second. However, it will no longer receive shared Exp. Points when its teammates defeat wild PokémonHP + 240, Movement Speed + 150
Assault VestWhen the Pokémon is not in combat, they are granted a shield that nullifies Sp. Atk damage equal to 9 percent of their max HPHP + 270, Sp. Def + 42
Rocky HelmetWhen the Pokémon receives a certain amount of damage, damage is dealt to nearby opposing Pokémon equal to three percent of those Pokémon’s max HPHP + 240, Defense + 42