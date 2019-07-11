Season two of Apex Legends brought patches galore in an attempt to balance game play– let’s see how each legend stacks up against the rest.

In most battle royales, like PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, players rely solely on their shooting skills and the guns they pick up. But Apex is unlike any other games in the genre. Each playable character comes with a different set of abilities and hitbox.

Though this creates a unique and entertaining twist to traditional first-person shooters, it also reinforces a disparity between legends based on their kits.

In this tier list, the legends are being evaluated by the following three criteria:

Win and play rate: The ability of a legend to win consistently, no matter who they are being played by. This data is compiled from apextracker.gg and play-apex.net. Legend kits: The advantages and disadvantages garnered from the active, passive, and ultimate abilities each legend has. A legend’s hitbox, the size of their frame, is also taken into account. Team Compatibility: How well a legend’s abilities synergize with other legends’ skills, while also supporting their teammates’ survival and success.

Here’s our tiered rankings of the characters in Apex.

Tier one

Wraith

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Wraith is consistently the most played legend in the game with the highest win rate (20.1 percent). This is no coincidence.

Her hitbox is the smallest in the game and, if that didn’t make her hard enough to hit, her tactical ability, “Into the Void,” gives her invulnerability and a slight movement speed buff on a 25-second cooldown.

Wraith’s ultimate ability, “Dimensional Rift,” allows her to create two portals that are linked allowing any player to pass through. This can help set up a beautifully designed flank, cover ground quicker, and escape sticky situations by repositioning your entire team.

Respawn attempted to balance Wraith out with the “Low Profile” debuff, which increases damage she takes by five percent, but, as the statistics show, this did little to stop her success.

Lifeline

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Much like Wraith, Lifeline has a high play and win rate, as well as one of the smallest hitboxes in the game. And though she also suffers from the “Low Profile” debuff, her usefulness in any team comp is unmatched.

Lifeline’s passive, “Combat Medic,” is hands down the best in the game. She can revive knocked out teammates faster while being protected by an impenetrable shield wall and she uses all healing items 25 percent faster than the other legends.

The medic’s tactical ability, “D.O.C Heal Drone,” sends out a little robot that automatically heals any players that are near it. And her ultimate, “Care Package,” is pretty self-explanatory—Lifeline brings in a supply drop that contains high-quality defensive gear for her and her teammates.

While Lifeline does not have a means to escape a firefight, the utility she brings to any team makes her a top-tier pick.

Tier two

Pathfinder

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Season two’s patch was successful in knocking Pathfinder down a notch, but he is still a top-tier legend with good utility and the second best win rate (19.1 percent) after Wraith.

Players were constantly complaining about Pathfinder’s “broken hitbox,” whose oddly-shaped frame made him difficult to hit. Respawn’s development team solved that issue and granted him the “Low Profile” debuff as well.

Even with those changes, Pathfinder’s mobility is one of the best in the game. His grappling hook is on a short cooldown (13 seconds) and allows him to escape a firefight, cover ground in a short amount of time, and reposition himself to high ground to pick off unsuspecting targets.

His ultimate ability, “Zipline Gun,” provides that same mobility for his entire team, allowing them all to readjust tactics in a pinch and get that high position perfect for sniping.

Bangalore

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Bangalore is probably the most well-rounded legend in the game. Her kit is easy to use, provides utility for the team, and gives her a good escape mechanic.

Bangalore’s passive, “Double Time,” gives her a 30 percent speed boost when she is being shot at, making her nearly impossible to hit. Her “Smoke Launcher” provides cover to herself and teammates, being perfect for situations like being caught out in the open field, having to revive a downed ally, or wanting to loot without having your head blown off.

Though her ultimate ability, “Rolling Thunder,” is a bit underwhelming, it’s a good zoning tool to quickly readjust position and tactics in a pinch.

Tier three

Octane

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Octane’s lovable personality doesn’t quite translate to a high play rate (13 percent), but he still wins over 16 percent of his games with style.

Octane is great for aggressive gameplay. His tactical ability, “Stim,” gives him a 30 percent movement speed buff over six seconds and it’s at an extremely short cooldown (two seconds after the effect ends). This is perfect for running away from shots or diving into the fray to take out unsuspecting victims.

His “Launch Pad” ultimate helps with repositioning himself and teammates but can be hard to use effectively.

Octane does have some clear disadvantages. He does not provide as much for teammates as other legends, like Pathfinder and Wraith who can reposition the team in a less riskier fashion. His abilities are also very loud and making it virtually impossible to sneak up on anybody.

Gibraltar

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Gibraltar is a legend whose win rate has been on the rise after season two’s patch.

The “Fortified” buff, which makes him take less damage from incoming attacks, was increased to 15 percent. Pair that buff with an impenetrable shield from his “Dome of Protection,” and his passive, “Gun Shield,” make him difficult to take out in a one on one.

Finally, his ultimate ability, “Defensive Bombardment,” does severe missile damage in a concentrated area but can also harm Gibraltar as well making it a double-edged sword.

Despite the buffs, Gibraltar’s hitbox is still the biggest in the game making him an easy target when out in the open.



Tier four

Mirage

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Mirage is the master of deception in Apex. His tactical ability, “Psyche Out,” allows you to call in a holographic decoy. And Respawn finally buffed his ultimate, “Vanishing Act,” making him completely invisible after summoning a team of decoys.

His kit can only go so far. It provides virtually nothing for the team, in terms of synergy or support, and his decoy is fairly easy to figure out. He currently sits in the bottom barrel of win rates with 13 percent.



Bloodhound

Image via Respawn Entertainment

As much as it hurts putting Bloodhound in tier four, he simply relies too much on positioning to be good. Respawn did give Bloodhound a couple of necessary buffs, fixing the tactical ability, “Eye of the Allfather,” to follow targets when they are revealed rather than staying still.

And complaints players had with Bloodhound’s ultimate, “Beast of the Hunt,” which lowered their frames after being cast, was fixed making it run much smoother.

Bloodhound’s passive which allows the Legend to see enemy activity, such as footprints left behind or any doors that were opened, still is not anywhere near what other legends can provide for the team. And not having an escape or way to reposition makes Bloodhound a difficult legend to master.

Wattson

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Wattson, the newest character released in season two, has some cool defensive abilities. Her “Perimeter Security” ability allows her to place nodes on the ground that create an electrified fence. Enemies who pass through them are damaged and slowed

Her ultimate ability, “Interception Pylon,” places an electrified pylon which slowly recharges teammates shields and destroys any grenades thrown or missiles called in the vicinity. This is a great defensive ultimate that protects and supports teammates.

Even with Wattson’s defensive and supportive abilities, she is still too situational to provide as much help as Lifeline. As a new character, it will be interesting to see how players theorize different strategies on making her viable. But, as of now, her potential seems slim.

Tier five

Caustic

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Caustic was given an entire tier of his own because he is definitely the worst legend in the game.

The Toxic Trapper’s tactical ability, “Nox Gas Trap,” allows you to place up to six canisters that release gas when they’re shot or triggered by an enemy. And Caustic’s ultimate, “Nox Gas Grenade,” lets you cover an entire area with toxic gas.

Respawn did try to show him some love by buffing the “Fortified” perk to 15 percent and having the effect his noxious gas has on teammates reduced by 50 percent. But, any ability that impairs your own teammates is still absurd when having so many legends who actually provide support.

Caustic’s abilities are also very situational. He can do very little when he is caught out in the open field, and is most often forced to fight inside of buildings and choke points.