Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) early access opens for everyone

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, is now available in early access on Android. Players from the country can download the game through the Google Play Store.

The game was released yesterday for select users. Just over a day later, everyone in India can now play the battle royale title. If you aren’t able to download it through the Google Play Store, you can try manually installing the game through the APK and OBB files.

In BGMI, you can retrieve your old PUBG Mobile account if it was linked to Facebook or Twitter. Logging into BGMI with either of these platforms will allow you to transfer your account to the new game.

BGMI is published by the South Korean company, Krafton. It’s identical to the global version of PUBG Mobile but has some slight differences. The word “killed” has been removed from the game. Instead, Krafton used “defeated” and “finishes.” Besides this, there is no red blood in the game.

Tencent’s PUBG Mobile was banned in India on Sept. 2, 2020. India’s ministry of electronics and IT alleged that the game was stealing users’ data to servers outside India. Following this, Krafton announced that it was taking over publishing responsibilities in India and introduced BGMI. The company has said that data privacy is a top concern and that it will be working with “partners” to comply with local laws.