After discovering World of Warcraft: Dragonflight will cost $89.99 and includes a few extra perks that he believes don’t warrant the price tag, Asmongold poked fun at its price during his stream on June 21 by comparing it to Diablo Immortal.

First, the popular Twitch streamer sarcastically listed everything included. “Get instant access to 30 days of game time. You also get special dragon wings. That’s really cool! And a little special hat. That’s even cooler. You get that mount there too. Oh, look at that! Wow! That’s some high-quality art!”

Then, he threw a jab at its price. “It’s only $90, guys. Holy s**t! We can get it right now! This is amazing! Holy f**k, it’s only 90 bucks! Okay! Looks like 800 percent value to me, boys! I’m in! Can you believe that? 800 percent value!”

Image via Blizzard

Related: Asmongold hits back at skeptics over Ted Cruz pay-to-win debate

Asmongold’s comment about it being 800 percent value is a tongue-in-cheek reference to the Beginner’s Pack in Diablo Immortal’s, which includes 60 Eternal orbs and an Inferno Within Weapon cosmetic for $0.99

Blizzard claimed the Beginner’s Pack works out to be around 800 percent value for the price compared to how much it would cost to buy the items individually, which has become a bit of a meme among critics.

Asmongold took his sarcasm to the next level by responding to Blizzard’s official announcement on Twitter with the utmost exuberance. “Looks like 800 percent value to me! I’m in!” he said in a tweet on June 21.

It was liked by 8000 fans, overshadowing the 4000 likes on Blizzard’s announcement tweet and thereby ‘ratioing’ it. Many left comments echoing the sentiment, while others claim it hasn’t dented their enthusiasm.

Still, it won’t stop Asmongold from playing the game—at least for a while. He understands why people aren’t too excited about it, including himself. However, he praised some of the new things it will bring and wants to check them out.