ARAM is live in League of Legends: Wild Rift for a few days

Riot Games is leaving no stone unturned in making League of Legends: Wild Rift as great as its PC counterpart. Today, the developer released the All Random All Mid (ARAM) mode into the mobile game for a limited-time test period.

Currently, the game only has the standard mode on Wild Rift, which is a smaller arena as compared to Summoner’s Rift. In this, matches last around 15 minutes. ARAM will give fans a fast-paced and shorter mode to enjoy in the mobile game.

The ARAM is also a five-vs-five mode but only has one lane. This lane has two turrets and a Nexus on either side of the Howling Abyss, which is the arena’s name for the mode.

Warm up your snowball-throwing arm — a 3-day test of All Random All Mid starts now!❄️💥 pic.twitter.com/O3o3dKOQnX — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) April 5, 2021

The ARAM mode has only been released for a test into Wild Rift. The test will last three days (until April 8), after which the mode will be removed from the game. ARAM will get a complete release in the future.

In ARAM, all players are assigned champions at random, but you will be able to reroll the selection once. Once you leave the spawn platform in this mode, items can’t be purchased. There is also no recall button and the spawn platform doesn’t regenerate the champion’s health.

Image via Riot Games

Other than ARAM, Riot is also currently testing the new position assignment system in Wild Rift. Players can pre-select the position they want to play in and the matchmaking will assign you to a party that doesn’t overlap with this selection. You can get blue motes by testing the feature in Wild Rift.