Apex Legends: Mobile’s first beta server is now full

There's a lot of hype for this mobile version of the battle royale title.

After nearly two years in development, Apex Legends Mobile was officially announced last week. The game’s first beta test kicked off yesterday for a limited number of players in India. But barely a day after the closed beta test began, the server is now full.

Players who download and open the battle royale title now will be greeted with the error code 102512. This means that the number of registrations for the ongoing beta test has reached its maximum. Electronic Arts, the developer, has asked players to stay tuned for future updates.

The error code is only for new players. If you were already able to access the beta, the game will continue working as it was before.

Players on Android could pre-register for the game through the Google Play Store. Many people have been able to access it, though, by manually downloading the APK and OBB files of the game. Players outside of India could also play the beta by using VPNs.

Apex Legends: Mobile's closed beta will be launching in the Philippines

"later in May." More regions will be added during the spring. These initial beta tests will be for Android devices only. EA has said it will add iOS support and gradually bring the game to more regions later this year.

With battle royale games like PUBG Mobile and Free Fire constantly breaking records, it's not surprising to see EA make a mobile version of its flagship battle royale title.