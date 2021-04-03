All Spring into Spring Easter 2021 event-exclusive research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go

You will need to find a lot of eggs to get all of the rewards.

Pokémon Go’s Spring into Spring Easter 2021 event is starting to roll out, which means there’s new content for players to complete that involves eggs, rabbits, and flowers.

From April 4 to 8, players can encounter spring-themed Pokémon like Marill, Buneary, Bunnelby, and Mega Lopunny, which will be appearing in the game for the first time.

With those increase spawns come a special Collection Challenge and new event-exclusive research that will give players additional rewards and encounters with some of the event’s featured Pokémon.

Unlike some of the other recent events, Spring into Spring only has event-exclusive research and now additional Today’s View or Timed Research, and mostly involves finding eggs. So if you want a little bit extra to do during the event, here are all the research tasks you can complete, along with their rewards.

Event-exclusive research

Catch five Exeggcute Pikachu (Flower Crown) encounter Eevee (Flower Crown) encounter

Catch 15 Exeggcute Azumarill Encounter

Catch 25 Exeggcute Chansey (Flower Crown) encounter

TBD Rufflet encounter



