How to complete the Pokémon Go Spring into Spring Collection Challenge

You will need to find a few eggs, rabbits, and flowers.

The Collection Challenge has become a staple of smaller Pokémon Go events, allowing players to gain additional rewards by simply participating in whatever themed content Niantic adds to the game.

This is also the case for the Spring into Spring Easter 2021 event. Players can encounter spring-themed Pokémon like Marill, Buneary, Bunnelby, and Mega Lopunny, which will be appearing in the game for the first time.

The Collection Challenge works a bit differently than Field or Special Research tasks. All you need to do is capture certain Pokémon to complete them and get the various rewards, but in this case, you will also need to evolve a Bunnelby too.

During the event, which runs from April 4 to 8, if you complete the challenge you’ll get a handful of special rewards, including a Lucky Egg, 50 Lopunny Mega Energy, and some bonus XP.

Here are all of the Pokémon you should keep an eye out for.

Catch an Exeggcute

Catch a Shadow Exeggcute

Catch a Buneary

Catch a Bunnelby

Catch a Plusle

Catch a Minun

Catch a Flower Crown Pikachu

Evolve a Bunnelby into Diggersby

Catch an Azumarill

Catch a Flower Crown Chansey

