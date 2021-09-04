All Shiny Pokémon available during Pokémon Go’s Hoopa’s Arrival event

Hoopa is continuing to bring tons of Pokémon into the world of Pokémon Go through its rings, but the Mischief Pokémon’s schemes have grown now that Hoopa is sneaking ever closer into players’ grasps.

Alongside the Hoopa’s Arrival event, which gives players access to the next step of the Season of Mischief’s Special Research, the Mischief Pokémon has summoned numerous Ghost, Dark, and Psychic-type Pokémon in large amounts. The types of Pokémon appearing will rotate every hour starting at 11am local time. The rotation kicks off with the Psychic-hour, followed by the Ghost and Dark-type hour.

Among all of the Pokémon with increased encounter rates during this event, many of them have the possibility to be Shiny. However, the rates for Shiny encounters are not increased like during Community Days. The following Pokémon can appear as Shiny during the Hoopa’s Arrival event:

Psychic-type hour Shiny Pokémon

Galarian Ponyta

Exeggcute

Jinx

Natu

Espeon

Spoink

Beldum

Ghost and Dark-type hour Shiny Pokémon

Alolan Rattata

Poochyena

Sableye

Carvanha

Duskull

Drifloon

Each of these Pokémon will revert to their normal spawn rates when the one-day event ends at 5pm local time. This also coincides with the new Collection Challenge for catching many of these featured Pokémon during the event.

Players that log in to Pokémon Go during the Season of Mischief will receive the new Special Research featuring the Mythical Pokémon, Hoopa, and get the next step of the research during this event. After completing the new step of the research, players will be able to encounter the Mischief Pokémon itself and have the chance to catch it.