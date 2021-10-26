All shiny Pokémon available during Pokémon Go’s Día de Muertos event

Pokémon Go is set to kick next month off with a new event to celebrate the Mexican holiday of Día de Muertos, giving players the opportunity to score themselves a bunch of exclusive Pokémon.

During this event,lure and incense effects will be stronger, as well as increased spawns of featured Pokémon. With these extra Pokémon, there will be a much better chance to score yourself a shiny version.

As usual, there is a variety of different methods to earning or capturing Pokémon during the event. Here are all the Shiny Pokémon available during this upcoming event.

All shiny Pokémon available during Dia De Muertos

The event will kick off on Nov. 1 and run for 24 hours. Here is how and which Pokémon you can acquire in shiny form during the event.

Wild Shiny Pokémon

Cubone

Sunkern

Murkrow

Houndour

Sableye

Roselia

Drifloon

Yamask

Incense and Lure Shiny Pokémon:

Cubone

Sunkern

Murkrow

Houndour

Sableye

Drifloon

Alolan Marowak

Yamask

Field Research Task Shiny Pokémon:

Cubone

Sunkern

Roselia

Alolan Marowak

These will be all the Shiny Pokémon available to capture during the event, and there are other exclusive event items up for grabs.

During the event, you’ll be able to claim a free event box and avatar item. The event box will give you 20 Pokeballs that can be used for your shiny hunting, while the Día de Muertos shirt is a cool new look for your in-game avatar. Don’t miss out on the festivities and your chance to catch some shiny Pokémon.