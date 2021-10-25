The Día de Muertos celebration returns to Pokémon Go on Nov. 1

Pokémon Go is once again hosting a Día de Muertos celebration that will feature new adventures, incense, flowers, and colors. This will also be the first time the event is available globally.

During the event, which runs from Nov. 1 to 2, Pokémon like Cubone, Sunkern, Murkrow, Houndour, Sableye, Roselia, Sunflora, Drifloon, and Yamask will be appearing more frequently in the wild. Additionally, Alolan Marowak will be attracted to Incense throughout the event.

Players around the world can also complete a new Collection Challenge to encounter a Shedinja and can expect double capture Stardust and for Lure Modules and Incense to last for 90 minutes. There will be new Field Research, a free Event Box containing 20 Poké Balls and an Incense, and a free Día de Muertos T-shirt avatar item, too.

But trainers in Latin America and the Caribbean will receive extra bonuses, including an extra Candy whenever they transfer a Pokémon and further increased wild, Incense, and Lure spawn rates for featured Pokémon.

There will also be a Go Battle Day held on Nov. 1 from 12am to 11:59pm local time, featuring quadruple Stardust for winning matches in the Go Battle League. A Pokémon Spotlight Hour for the Cactus Pokémon Cacnea will run from 6pm to 7pm on the following day and provide another double capture Candy bonus.

You can take part in the festivities in Pokémon Go from Nov. 1 to 2, which also means you’ll have access to the new November Research Breakthrough Pokémon, Vullaby.